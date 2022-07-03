"1.2 billion people can't get its own server": Apex Legends Reddit community reacts to lack of African servers

Apex Legends is a game where ping and network latency can be the biggest difference-maker between a win and a loss. Players who play with lesser pings will have a faster response time for everything - from shooting an opponent to getting a heal.

Unfortunately, it now appears that the situation in Africa is quite grim due to the lack of support and servers from Respawn, which has made the game a horrible experience for its inhabitants.

Since its launch, Apex Legends has grown massively over the years to become of the most played games in the world. It has millions of casual and professional players all around the globe. Sadly for African players, there's no dedicated server for the continent.

This usually means that they have to play on a server (mostly the European server) which is quite far. This results in suboptimal gameplay as players have to suffer from lags and delays.

Apex Legends Reddit community discusses the lack of a dedicated server for African players

The main post was made by Reddit user u/Daniello, who described the problem they and thousands of African players face. Due to the lack of a server, they have to play on European servers, which results in high pings.

High pings result in lag and difficulties, making winning matches near impossible. The user added that it's unfair that a continent with such a heavy population doesn't have a server for Apex Legends.

Other users from inside Africa and outside expressed their opinions about it. For example, one user who plays from North Africa narrated similar problems they have to face. This is shocking, considering that the North African countries are closer to Europe, so the situation should be better.

One user stated an essential fact about the absence of Google servers in Africa. Respawn provides their server service based on Google servers, which could be why Apex Legends doesn't have a server in the region.

One person explained the absence of physical server centers on the continent. The person pointed to the extreme climate conditions as one of the many reasons server maintenance can be costly.

One player feels that the blame lies with EA and Respawn for not wanting to rent servers in the region. Games like CS:GO have had servers in Africa since 2018.

The ping is pretty high for African players, but they also have to wait an incredible amount of time to find a match.

One player quickly understood the problem of not having great pings and wished the continent would get its servers.

Another player commented that the Singapore server was picked at default, with long loading times. Picking the London and Amsterdam servers prevents that, resulting in even higher pings.

While Respawn isn't expected to set up its own data center, it can rent third-party servers in the region. That way, African players won't suffer from issues like high pings and long queue times. It will also be fairer for players to let their skills do the talking.

