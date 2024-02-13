"1,500 people watching, not one comment" - Sam Pepper accuses ex-FaZe member Kay of allegedly view-botting his Kick stream

Controversial internet personality Sam Pepper has accused ex-FaZe member Frazier "Kay" of allegedly view-botting his Kick stream. According to the 34-year-old, the word "bots" was supposedly banned on Kay's Kick chat. He then mentioned that the latter's channel had 1,600 concurrent viewers, but no one interacted in the live chat room.

Sam Pepper stated:

"There are 1,400 people watching. Watch the chat. The word 'bots' is banned, though. So I want to rewind just a little bit. Okay, yeah. Here we go. Okay, 1,600 viewers, and the chat hasn't moved since I came in, legit! And then, look at these comments. Ready? Look at these comments. 'Daylongbmr1465: w-s-r-e-a-m.' Okay."

He continued:

"Not one comment! 1,500 people watching, not one comment, right?"

The IRL streamer went on to say it was "obvious" that Frazier's Kick livestream was botted:

"It's insane, bro. Like, it is the most obvious bots that I've ever seen in my whole entire life. 'It's known shots, W cheers.' If we scroll up a little bit more, 'Cheers, it's known shots, cheers.' Bro, it is just literally 100% bots in his chat and he's not trying to hide them at all."

"Funny how they call each other out, and both guilty" - Fans react to Sam Pepper "exposing" Kay of allegedly view-botting his Kick stream

Sam Pepper's "expose" about Kay allegedly view-botting his Kick stream was a hot topic of conversation on X. User @InputStarling remarked that Pepper and Kay "always beef" and then become "best friends":

One viewer made a lighthearted comment, claiming Kay was "inspired" by Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on":

According to @Ricky_Thach, "everyone uses a bot":

Meanwhile, X user @rellim714 commented:

"It's just a revolving cycle that will never end. Fake it to make it, get exposed, and fall. Half the people end up finding a way through it anyway. I'd love to start a legit podcast about all these terrible people. Funny how they call each other out, and both guilty, lol."

Here are some more comments:

Sam Pepper is a well-known internet personality, who rose to fame during the pranking era on YouTube. He began livestreaming on Kick in 2023 and has amassed 62,363 followers. On January 28, 2024, Sam Pepper got banned from the platform after his friend engaged in inappropriate behavior.