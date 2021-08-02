100T and TSM swap their rosters around after locking up the top 2 slots in the LCS - Week 9 Day 3

With the LCS Summer Split drawing to a close after today's games, the teams that confirmed their spots heading into the playoffs decided to create some mischief around the board. 100 Thieves's Academy team made an appearance today in their loss to EG, who desperately needed a win to have a chance at third place, and TSM sent their laners in different directions to test out some possible synergy combinations.

Golden Guardians thumped Immortals in their last game, finishing the LCS Week 9 2-1 despite finishing ninth with their fate out of their hands. In a crucial game between the two third-place contenders, TL couldn't extend their momentum against C9. Closing out the day in a match between the losers, CLG and FLY clashed together in the final game of the Summer Split.

LCS sees crazy team mixups in the final day of the regular season

TSM moves their players around and relaxes against DIG after winning the LCS first place slot

TSM didn't have anything to lose today against DIG after winning yesterday, so they decided to switch up their team roles for a bit of fun and experimentation. DIG took the game as TSM likely didn't stress too much over it. Huni swapped with Spica, sending the jungle into the top lane and vice versa, and PowerOfEvil moved over to the support role to send Swordart to the mid lane.

DIG picked up 30 kills to TSM's 17 in a slaughter fest that saw some interesting moves by TSM's players. To make things crazier, Akaadian moved to the mid lane and Aphromoo brought a Swain APC to the battle. With nothing to fight for and first place locked, TSM took it easy and let DIG take the final game of the LCS Summer Split.

Golden Guardians beat Immortals to keep up with FLY in the LCS standings

GG clearly deserve to go to playoffs, its just rlly unfortunate with how the #LCS summer split carries over spring points. Hope CLG for once wins a game. Just that one!#GGWIN — Alex (@Sir_van_Brain) August 1, 2021

As the ninth place team, GG brought their A-game against Immortals, who couldn't lower their rank in just one match and played a more relaxed game. Stixxay and Licorice combined for the bulk of GG's kills at a total of 13 on Stixxay's 2 deaths.

While it didn't hurt IMT to lose, Golden Guardians still finished ninth in the LCS despite many fans believing they deserved the spot more than FLY. The season is over for GG, but at least they finished strong as a team.

C9 pushes Team Liquid back to fifth place with a sturdy win behind Zven

THAT GAME WAS SO MUCH FUN!



C9 ending the split on a high & pulling off the full 5 man homie coordination to get Zven a penta!



LET'S GOOO! #LCS — Isaac CB (@AzaelOfficial) August 1, 2021

This LCS game held the most at stake for either team, as the victor would tie EG for third while the loser falls to fifth. C9 took this to heart and played to the best of their ability, as Zven carried his team to victory on an 11-2-3 Aphelios that shred through TL's lines, picking up a pentakill in the process.

Jensen fought back with his Azir for TL, finishing 8-3-2, but it wasn't enough to prevent C9 from dominating the map and objectives. With EG winning, TL drops behind them and C9, two spots lower than they would have hoped.

EG edges 100T's Academy team to finish fourth in the LCS

Excited to be back in contention with our 18-9 summer split, 100T’s best LCS regular season since 2018 Spring. Now the real challenge starts: playoff success and making worlds. Let’s go! #100WIN pic.twitter.com/VNLyMZ3NHS — John Robinson (@RohnJobinson) August 2, 2021

A win today for EG was necessary to finish ahead of TL, while 100T could afford a loss without suffering any repercussions in the playoffs. EG took the game against 100T's Academy team who readied up for the highest professional play possible.

Luger played an impressive match against a powerful EG, finishing 6-0-2 in his first start for 100T at this level. Though EG couldn't take third place from C9, their win adds momentum for them as the LCS playoffs approach.

CLG wins last match of the LCS Summer Split against FLY to close out an unimpressive season

Despite CLG rallying to find a victory in the final match, they head home to reflect on their poor record in the LCS Splits. FLY wrapped up eighth place to take the last slot heading into the playoffs regardless of their performance today, so they didn't risk anything with the loss.

Though they surrendered 3 drakes to FLY, CLG found their win after a team fight that led to a 1-5 ace and an opening to end the game. The LCS Summer Split ends as the playoffs begin, but unfortunately, CLG won't be in attendance along with Golden Guardians.

Edited by Siddharth Satish