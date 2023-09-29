"Brewmaster is a broken hero": Talon Esports' 23savage talks about strongest hero in the current Dota 2 patch, DPC form, and more

23savage has had a stellar time in the current Dota 2 Pro Circuit season, with Talon Esports posting a number of strong finishes. Apart from winning Tour 2 Division I and coming third in the Lima Major 2023, this team also brought down Gaimin Gladiators in the Riyadh Masters 2023 in an epic counter. Will they be able to cause further upsets at TI?

Talon Esports' 23savage talked with Sportskeeda before DreamLeague Season 21, discussing the team's form, the latest Dota 2 patch, and more.

23savage on Talon Esports' form, current strongest Dota 2 teams, and more

Q: Talon Esports has had a pretty good showing throughout the current DPC season. Are you happy with your and the team’s performance throughout the season?

23savage: Overall, I am pretty happy with what we have achieved.

Q: While Gaimin Gladiators steamrolled their way to every other grand final they participated in, you guys were able to stop them in Riyadh Masters 2023. What was the plan before the series? What do you think were the crucial moments for that win?

23savage: I think at that point, we did not care about anything but that we needed to win so we could meet Liquid. So, we did not think anything and just wanted to play Liquid, which kind of motivated us in a way.

Q: With the break in August, did you manage to get some time off, or were you all busy preparing?

23savage: I took like a month-and-a-half break. I think the break was really decent and helpful. I enjoyed the break.

Q: As a carry, how do you feel about the larger map and new structures added with patch 7.34?

23savage: Personally, I don’t care about the patch as I try to adapt and play whatever they give. So, I am pretty happy with whatever they give.

Q: What do you feel is the most broken hero in the current meta?

23savage: I think Brewmaster is a broken hero. Also Sven. They are the worst in this patch. They hit too much — the damage.

Q: If Valve releases another sub-patch before Dota 2 The International, what changes would you like to see made to heroes and items?

23savage: I think, just like some hero changes, I want Morphling and Faceless Void to be better so we can win. [laughs]

Q: In the upcoming DreamLeague, who do you think is the strongest team likely to win the tournament?

23savage: For me, it is obviously Gaimin Gladiators and Liquid. They have been performing decent this whole year, so it should be two of them.

Q: Building on that, who do you think is the toughest player to face or lane against playing in the DreamLeague?

23savage: Zai, I think.

Q: With Dota 2 TI approaching soon, what are your expectations from the event?

23savage: We want to get top two. We have been getting too many top threes and top fours, so we want to play in the Grand Finals.

Q: With Valve’s latest news about the Dota 2 Pro Circuit format, what do you think about the changes?

23savage: It is good. The last year was too stacked, and I hope they can come up with a better schedule that can be a bit more relaxing.