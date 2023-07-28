Who is Talon 23savage? Dota pro goes viral after celebrating too early, misses out on securing top-three

The Esports community has been treated to a fresh viral moment as Talon Esports' Nuengnara "23savage" was caught celebrating prematurely during a high-stakes $15 million Dota 2 tournament. At the age of 21, Nuengnara is an accomplished professional Dota player from Thailand, currently under contract with Talon Esports, a Hong Kong-based team.
Despite accumulating over $300,000 in winnings from both Tier 1 and Tier 2 tournaments, Nuengnara had an "oopsie" moment that came back to haunt his team. During the crucial Game 3 of the ongoing Riyadh Masters 2023, when victory seemed within reach for Talon, 23savage mistakenly believed they had secured the win.
Filled with excitement, Nuengnara let go of his headphones and started celebrating prematurely. Sadly, this hasty celebration proved to be a costly error, as Team Liquid capitalized on the opportunity and turned the tables on Talon Esports.
Did Talon 23savage fumble the bag? Liquid's zai clutches for his team
Talon Esports, regarded as one of the formidable contenders at the Riyadh Masters 2023 and the sole representative from Southeast Asia (SEA), narrowly missed securing a guaranteed Top 3 finish at the event.
During Game 3 of the tournament, Talon Esports gained a substantial advantage in the early stages, pushing Team Liquid into a defensive position. Nevertheless, the latter turned the situation around, securing crucial teamfight victories.
Talon Esports took a decisive teamfight, advancing towards the enemy throne, seemingly on the verge of securing a Top 3 finish. However, a strategic move by Ludwig "zai" to sell items and acquire Boots of Travel resulted in a base race, ultimately sealing Team Liquid's thrilling triumph in the tense finale.
For those unfamiliar with the game's mechanics, here is a simple recap of what happened:
What makes the situation even worse for 23savage is that he had taken off his noise-canceling headphones, believing they had secured the victory. However, removing the headphones during the game is actually against the rules, and as a result, he may face further penalties.
Indeed, 23savage's premature celebration was not the only comical moment. Zai, who played a significant role in securing the victory for his team, later revealed that he had actually muted his teammates during the critical match.
What did the fans say?
The clip of 23savage's premature celebration naturally went viral on Twitter, with notable accounts like Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) retweeting it. Here are some replies made to his tweet:
The highly anticipated grand finale of the Riyadh Masters 2023 is scheduled to take place on July 30, featuring an intense best-of-five match to determine the ultimate champion.
The winners of the grand finale will be awarded 33% of the total prize pool, which amounts to an impressive $5 million. The second-place team will receive $2.5 million, while the third-place team will take home $1.7 million.