Team Liquid vs Tundra Esports Dota 2 Bali Major 2023 Upper Bracket Semifinals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Team Liquid and Tundra Esports, two heavyweights of the Western Europe Dota 2 region, lock horns today in the Bali Major upper-bracket semifinals. Tundra Esports are the defending champions of The International, the biggest annual Valve-sponsored tournament. That being said, Team Liquid have looked mightily impressive with their new midlaner.

Both teams have already secured direct invitations to TI thanks to a successful year of pro Dota 2. However, the match-up nevertheless captures the imagination. This is partially due to the yin-yang nature of the fixture. While Tundra Esports prefer a methodical, slow approach with their strats, Team Liquid revel in chaotic team fights.

Preview of Team Liquid vs Tundra Esports Dota 2 Bali Major 2023 Upper Bracket Semifinals

Predictions

Team Liquid are among the fan-favorite TI contenders this year. The introduction of ex-Team Secret midlaner Michał 'Nisha' Jankowski has turned the side into a lethal machine capable of demolishing even the most competitive Dota 2 opposition — save for Gaimin Gladiator, their one and only kryptonite up till DPC Tour 3.

One could've vouch for Team Liquid's caliber in any offline tournament had they not run into a rut in DreamLeague Season 20. Suffering an uncanny disaster run in this tier-1 tournament in June 2023, the side secured the last-slot finish in the group stage with five wins and nine losses. This also includes an uncharacteristic 0-2 defeat against Tundra Esports.

TUNDRA @TundraEsports

Did anyone watch this live? They're dead! They're all dead!! @TeamLiquid Did anyone watch this live? They're dead! They're all dead!! @TeamLiquid Did anyone watch this live? 😎 https://t.co/Cm9IMM99Wp

On the other hand, Tundra Esports are notably depleted in that their regular soft-support, Martin 'Saksa' Sazdov, is not playing with them in this Major due to health-related reasons. Their coach and stand-in, Kurtis 'Aui_200' Lang, however, is no less of a world-class player with a TI under his belt.

Another point to note is that they will be playing with a level one draft penalty — a 30-second penalty to reserve time while drafting their first game of the series. This minor but nevertheless substantial punishment was incurred due to Neta '33' Shapiro's technical violation of tournament rules as he had Spotify open during their Upper Bracket series against BetBoom.

Sneyking @Sneyking1995 We have received a level one draft penalty in our series vs @TeamLiquid for 33’s use of Spotify. We have received a level one draft penalty in our series vs @TeamLiquid for 33’s use of Spotify.

Although the odds are stacked against Tundra Esports, they have demonstrated the ability to punch back repeatedly. The upcoming fixture will be a tight best-of-three contest. Notably, their previous encounter in the Bali Major ended in a draw. Based on precedents, however, Team Liquid should secure a 2-1 win.

Head-to-head

As the top teams of arguably, the most competitive regions in Dota 2 history, Team Liquid and Tundra Esports have clashed numerous times in the past. Tundra Esports have faced the current Liquid roster with Michał "Nisha" Jankowski a whopping eight times. Out of these, Team Liquid have won five, while Tundra sit at three victories. The only stalemate between the two emerged in a best-of-two Dota 2 series.

Overall, since the formation of Tundra Esports, the two have played each other in 19 series over three years. Tundra Esports have won only seven (39%), whereas Team Liquid clinched victory on 11 occasions (61%).

Previous results

Tundra Esports last faced Betboom Team in the first round of Upper Bracket, a gambit they lost 1-2. The team is continuing its upper bracket run only on the basis of technicality. Adding to the several controversies in this event, Betboom Team have been penalized with default loss due to rulebook violations on Ivan "Pure" Moskalenko's account.

TUNDRA @TundraEsports Upper bracket = overrated 🥲 Upper bracket = overrated 🥲 https://t.co/BzBYJmJKtv

Team Liquid, on the other hand, have managed to put a dent against an otherwise decent PSG.LGD Major run, knocking them down to the lower brackets with a 2-1 victory.

Bali Major 2023 rosters

Tundra Esports

Oliver 'skiter' Lepko

Leon 'Nine' Kirilin

Neta '33' Shapira

Kurtis 'Aui_200' Daniel Ling

Wu 'Sneyking' Jingjun (stand-in)

Team Liquid

Michael 'miCKe' Vu

Michał 'Nisha' Jankowski

Ludwig 'zai' Wåhlberg

Samuel 'Boxi' Svahn

Aydin 'Insania' Sarkohi

Livestream details

The Upper Bracket Semifinals for the final Valve-sponsored Dota 2 Major this year will begin on July 7, 2023, at 3 am PT/3:30 pm IST. You can tune in anytime via the Youtube or Twitch handles of the organizers, Epulzegaming and EpulzegamingEN, respectively.

