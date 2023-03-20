39Daph's joke about beating "the sh*t" out of HasanAbi on Nmplol's stream goes viral

Twitch streamer 39Daph recently appeared on OTK member Nmplol's stream, and her "joke" about fellow streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has since gone viral on social media. She claimed that she wanted to "beat the sh*t out of Hasan" while answering a question.

Nick "Nmplol" and his partner Malena were doing a bit with variety streamer Daphne "39Daph" and asking her questions. The sixth one was about a hypothetical situation where she would either have to fight HasanAbi-sized ducks or the other way around.

"Would you rather fight 100 Hasan sized ducks or 100 duck sized Hasans?"

Known for her wit and humor, Daphne promptly claimed that she would be more than willing to fight Hasan, stunning Nick and Malena into silence, before adding "in Minecraft" as an afterthought.

"Would I fight a hundred Hasan-sized ducks? They are not Hasan, I would rather beat the sh*t out of Hasan... in Minecraft."

"Did I say something wrong?": 39Daph explains why she doesn't "respect" HasanAbi

After a pause, Nmplol asked for clarification about her not liking HasanAbi.

"You don't like Hasan?"

With a straight face, 39Daph answered in the negative. Sensing that she might have struck a chord when the hosts kept looking at her and each other for some time, she cautiously asked:

"Did I say something wrong?"

Nmplol and Malena then stated that they are quite fond of HasanAbi:

"We really like him."

Timestamp - 3:18:34

Clearly riffing, 39Daph kept the bit going, saying that she had been unaware of that and wondered why she had even decided to come onto their stream for the interview.

"Oh, I didn't know that. Why did I even come here?"

Trying to stay on topic, Nmplol reiterated that he was fond of HasanAbi.

"We really like Hasan."

He then asked for the exact reason why Daph appeared to not like the political streamer. Maintaining a stony face, she answered that the reason she did not respect HasanAbi was that, on top of being weird, he was not good at video games. Daph revealed that she makes it a point to not respect people who are bad at games.

"I think he's just weird and gross. And he sucks at games... How much respect I have for someone depends on how good they are at games."

Nmplol wondered out loud whether HasanAbi is truly bad at video games and Daphne promptly answered:

"He's f*cking garbage."

Fan reactions to the clip

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail reacted in different ways to the clip of the interaction, titled "Daph's opinion on Hasan," which went viral on the platform. At the time of writing, the clip has over 100K views on Twitch alone.

Many Redditors wondered how many people would take the obvious joke as something serious and start drama, while others dunked on OTK for bringing on 39Daph after she was accused of racism.

Redditors giving their opinions on the clip. (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

A few talked about the time when the two streamers used to collaborate more.

Fans reminiscing about the time the two streamers collaborated. (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

39Daph has recently received a lot of backlash for her past comments that have been deemed racist by many people online. She addressed the controversy last month in a Twitlonger. You can learn more about it here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes