4-year-old referred to anti-extremism program after talking about Fortnite, raises internet's ire

Fortnite is a game that has swept the world by storm.

In May 2020, Epic Games announced that Fortnite had a staggering 350 million registered accounts, with players spending 3.3 billion hours in-game in April alone.

Let’s keep the party going with our Party Royale Premiere LIVE on May 8 at 9PM ET featuring @DillonFrancis @steveaoki @deadmau5: https://t.co/H18c3UgBL1 pic.twitter.com/Cgt3r7LXQO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2020

It's no surprise that the game has achieved immense popularity, attracting some of the gaming world's biggest names.

Fortnite is really popular amongst kids and is slowly becoming a pop culture legend of this generation.

My kids better be playing Fortnite all day and all night. Millions of dollars are on the line! pic.twitter.com/84F4Eaj3WY — Kevín (@KevOnStage) July 31, 2019

The last thing anyone could imagine happening was a four-year-old being referred to the anti-extremist program by his after-school club for talking about Fortnite.

Being flagged for Fortnite

In a very unusual series of events, a Muslim boy residing in the West-Midlands was referred to the anti-extremism program 'Prevent' after his comments about Fortnite trigged red flags.

The #Prevent campaign works with various sectors such as health and education to protect young people from being radicalised.



Watch Paul's story from the @ukhomeoffice here: https://t.co/pRsi4zcNDC pic.twitter.com/CdXEpJ6QFN — Counter Terrorism Policing UK (@TerrorismPolice) November 10, 2020

The boy was referred to the program in September 2019 after saying his father had "guns and bombs in his shed."

A transcript of the entire conversation was sent to the boy's mother in which the word Fortnite was clearly mentioned. The game has a lot of the elements that the boy spoke about.

His even mother made a statement:

"He's just a little boy with an imagination. The teachers should know in this setting that (children) have imagination. They know exactly what kids are like and what young boys are like. I do think that if it were a white boy, they wouldn't have actually gone to that extreme of referring him to the 'Prevent' scheme. Even the police officer who visited our home appeared uneasy, as though he did not think the visit was necessary."

Twitter users were visibly unhappy about the entire fiasco.

What was he gonna do? Blow up tilted towers by flying a glider into them? — Akshun Basturd (@AkshunBasturd) February 1, 2021

Moral of the story: stop creating programs that can target anyone with an absurdly vague description of "terrorism"



...and maybe realize that terrorist organizations are the result of shitty foreign policy from powerful nations — UgeOfAltron (@AltronsUge) February 1, 2021

We're calling freaking four-year-olds terrorists now?



This is ridiculous. — growdot (@real_growdot) February 1, 2021

A Home Office spokesperson had this to say in response:

"Where someone is concerned a child may have been deliberately exposed to harmful terrorist narratives, it is right that they (public bodies) refer them to the necessary authorities. 'Prevent' is first and foremost about safeguarding, and through this referral, the child will be able to receive the vital support they need."

What is Prevent?

Prevent is the UK Government’s counter-terrorism strategy that tries to check radicalization and stop would-be terrorists from committing murder.

All public bodies, including schools and nurseries, must report anyone suspected of radicalization to the authorities.

https://t.co/u5JC8938uG



The teachers are complicit in this and need to be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/iZcT7k880q — Matilda Moudy (@Eilermanfd) January 31, 2021

While the program aims to de-radicalize children who may have been exposed to malicious individuals, many fear that it now merely targets certain ethnic groups instead.

That would make my blood boil if an interviewer asked me that — Marie (@MarieGP16) February 1, 2021

You just know that if this was a non-Muslim, white child they wouldn’t have batted an eyelid https://t.co/5VhNAA31M6 — Amber (@ambernotforsale) January 31, 2021

Prevent is an absolute scandal which has institutionalised Islamophobia across society & intensified police interference in classrooms & the NHS. The wider fear it provokes among target communities is the point. https://t.co/3TMgP4svtY — Lisa Tilley (@Tilley101) January 31, 2021

Figures obtained in a 'freedom-of-information' request revealed that 624 children under the age of 6 were referred to Prevent between 2016 and 2019. A further 1,405 children between the ages of 6 and 9 were referred to the scheme around the same time.

There is no further comment regarding the situation from the Home Office. Although 'Prevent' has helped many over the years, public opinion says otherwise.