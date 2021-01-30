Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: Release date and everything else known so far

The fifth season in Fortnite is currently underway, and it's overseeing some exciting developments. Some exciting collaborations have taken place in the game, with more coming up.

The Fortnite skins closet has grown in size as well. With over a month to go for the season to come to an end, players have already been looking for details on the upcoming season.

There's a lot of speculation going on around Season 6 in Fortnite. There haven't been any interesting leaks surrounding the game yet.

Jonesy's recruitment process opened up rifts on the Fortnite map. These rifts could play a major role in the next season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 release date and other details

Image via Epic Games

According to the Epic Games website, the current battle pass is set to expire on March 15th. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 should begin on March 16th, 2021.

Given the pace at which the story is progressing, it doesn't look like there's going to be an extension to the current season.

Advertisement

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, a very popular content creator for Fortnite, believes that this is the last season for Chapter 2 in Fortnite. In his belief, if Epic Games continues with all 10 seasons as they did in the first chapter, the current chapter will go on for another year without any changes to the map.

This will make the game quite dull and boring. Secondly, in this season's battle pass trailer, Jonesy is seen jumping into the portal to recruit other hunters to defend the zero point.

Image via Epic Games

Advertisement

The purple light in the room may be a hint towards Kevin the cube. This is because the next season of Fortnite is alluding to a theme based around darkness.

Players also need to take note of Jonesy. As he goes on recruiting hunters, his attire slowly changes. He was seen in a suit in the initial trailer, then came across looking pretty beat-up when recruiting Darryl and Michonne.

When recruiting the Terminator, he had his tie wrapped around his forearm. This was a throwback to the first Jonesy. There's a good chance that season 6 will have something to do with the time loop.

Advertisement

It's mostly speculation at this point. More details will be made available as the days progress and the current battle pass nears its end. Not much is known about the zero point on the map.

Till then, players should enjoy the hunt!