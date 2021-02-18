The six finalists for the 1st quarter of the ASUS ROG “Making of Masters” Academy revealed

It’s well-known by now that Asus India’s ROG Academy has been an incredibly successful endeavor seeking to cultivate and empower gaming enthusiasts in India.

Within 10 days of its registration period, the organization has seen over 2350 applicants, each trying their best to be selected for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

However, there were only slots for 6 finalists in the first quarter of the ROG Academy, which will have Valve’s CS: GO as the official title for the time being.

The 6 finalists who were selected for the program are:

Aniket Laxman Jawkar (KRACKER) from Mumbai (Age: 32)

Shaunak Mandar Joshi (SHAUNAK07) from Pune (Age: 18)

Shashank Lele (PROD_) from Nagpur (Age: 27)

Suraj Singh (GHOSTXD) from Chennai (Age: 19)

Arijit Halder (R3KT3R) from Kalyani (Age: 20)

Hrishikesh (CRAZY_GAMER) from Mumbai (Age: 22)

image via ASUS ROG

The chosen six will be on the receiving end of tournament-ready gear and trained by experts from the Indian CS: GO scene.

Moreover, each of the finalists will also get a monthly stipend of ₹15,000 along with an ex gratia amount of ₹100,000 and a chance to represent ROG in esports tournaments both at the national and international level.

The ASUS ROG “Making of Masters” academy is a big step in improving the Indian CS: GO scene.

Advertisement

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming, PC System Business Group, ASUS India, congratulated the newly selected participants of the ROG ACADEMY and said,

“We take great honor in congratulating and welcoming our 6 soon-to-be champions on board with ASUS ROG Academy. After receiving an overwhelming response with over 2350 entries for our first batch and a rigorous selection process, we are proud to announce our finalists. We are equally thrilled to take this journey ahead and wish them the best for their future training.”

Further commenting on the growing Esports ecosystem in India, Su said,

“Esports is one of the fastest-growing sectors across the globe and India is still quite nascent. ROG Academy is designed to provide a platform to young talented gamers to become full-fledged esports athletes. We are excited to see the results of the training regimens that our maiden batch will showcase at the end of three months.”

The ASUS ROG “Making of Masters” Academy is a big step in reviving the CS: GO esports scene in the nation and helping young Esports talents get the perfect platform to show off their skills.