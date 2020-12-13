Rogan "RowdyRogan" Drew is one of the top 20 finalists in the FaZe5 challenge and his recent ban from Call of Duty: Warzone was a staged stunt for the event.

The six-year-old streamer recently revealed on YouTube that his on-stream ban from Call of Duty: Warzone was a publicity stunt for the next task in the FaZe5 challenge. FaZe5 is a FaZe Clan-hosted online challenge for content creators, with one lucky creator joining the esports organisation.

As some of you know, Rogan was banned from Warzone on stream tonight. The Team and us are currently trying to handle the situation and will keep you guys updated. Thank you for all the support. #FreeRogan pic.twitter.com/df1B28Fa8R — RowdyRogan (@RowdyRogan) December 10, 2020

However, the recent reveal comes as a hilarious turn of events. RowdyRogan stated that the next task for the FaZe5 challenge required the top 20 participants to create a viral video. It is safe to say that with some help from his parents, Rogan did pull off one of most viral stunts in the streaming community.

Confirmed: FaZe Clan recruit and 6-year old RowdyRogan faked his Warzone ban for the FaZe5 challenge — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 12, 2020

Here's how the entire RowdyRogan saga unfolded and how fans reacted to it.

Rogan's ban from Call of Duty: Warzone was a publicity stunt

After having revealed the entire planning and strategising that went behind the stunt, the community is absolutely jubilant at the young prodigy's trolling skill. Needless to say, Rogan's task for the FaZe5 challenge went pretty well.

Fans made their feelings clear under Rogan's reveal video.

The video from RowdyRogan also included an apology towards Activision, as the game publishing company had to go through a lot of hate from the community. However, as it turns out, Activision had no clue about what was going on, as Rogan and parents successfully managed to "troll everyone."

The young Call of Duty: Warzone prodigy managed to send everyone for a spin.

Nevertheless, one must admit that the planning and the entire strategy put into creating a stunt like this is extremely commendable. Not only did Rogan successfully complete his task for the FaZe5 challenge, but also ensured to grow his own viewership and fame as a content creator.

With so much talent and determination for streaming and content creation, Rogan could soon become the youngest Call of Duty: Warzone content creator for FaZe Clan at an age of six.