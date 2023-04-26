"61,000 upvotes, what the f**k?!" - xQc astounded after seeing that he has become a viral meme

On April 26, 2023, French-Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" discovered that he had become a viral internet meme. Fans shared a link to a recent r/memes subreddit post that featured a photo of the content creator's appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs The Memphis Grizzlies game, during which he sat in a peculiar way:

When the Twitch star noticed that the meme had received over 60k upvotes and was the most popular submission on the forum, he exclaimed:

"Wait, I saw this on Twitter. Wcchat the f**k! Wait, 61,000 upvotes! How?! Brother, 61,000 upvotes, what the f**k?! Jesus, man!"

xQc explains why he sat unusually at the Lakers vs Grizzlies match

xQc was an hour into his broadcast when fans shared the aforementioned meme. After seeing this, the former Overwatch pro explained why he sat in an unusual position during the match between the Lakers and the Grizzlies. He claimed that keeping his legs in that particular way was a "self-soothing" technique:

"Brother, I didn't know at first, why I sat in a bunch of ways. I thought something about it and they said that it's a self-soothing thing. See right now. See the way I'm sitting right now. Look."

Timestamp: 00:57:45

xQc went on to describe and demonstrate the various ways he sat:

"(The streamer sits cross-legged on his chair) It's called self-soothing! See that? Because it puts pressure on my legs. There is pressure there, right? Same way as this (The streamer sits in the same position as in the meme). This puts this under tension. You feel? And the guy said, he told me that it's called self-soothing behavior. You feel? So, I think that's why."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured more than a dozen reactions. While one viewer claimed they used the "self-soothing technique" when attempting to sleep, another community member stated that the streamer's explanation was "not odd." Here's a snippet of some of the most relevant comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section sharing their thoughts on the streamer's explanation (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

During the same broadcast, xQc provided additional details on why The Memphis Grizzlies wanted to kick him and Lucas "Buddha" out of the game. He claimed that the situation arose when the people beside him started heckling and bantering about the Grizzlies. When the team started losing, the staff threatened to kick them out unless they stopped trash-talking.

