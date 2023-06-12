7Sea Esports signs CS:GO roster to enter Skyesports Masters 2023

Popular Indian-based entertainment brand 7Sea Esports has announced its CS:GO roster for the Skyesports Masters 2023. The tournament is said to be the biggest Counter-Strike event in India, with eight teams competing against one another. The tournament will also offer a massive prize pool of INR 2 crores, roughly $245,000. 7Sea Esports is one of the eight teams partaking in the tournament.

The tournament will kick off on July 1, 2023, featuring what is expected to be an intense battle between the participating teams until its conclusion on August 17, 2023. That said, let's look at 7Sea Esports' CS:GO roster ahead of the event.

CS:GO roster for 7Sea Esports at Skyesports Masters 2023

7Sea Esports has announced its roster ahead of the Skyesports Masters 2023 tournament. The team comprises five players, including:

Yash “ Benzene ” Kumar Singh

” Kumar Singh Vishvesh “ CycloneF ”

” Bhavesh “ Bhavi ” Sejwani

” Sejwani Prateek “ DiceDealer ” Saini

” Saini Elvis “ELV1S” Eric Soans

Players in the 7Sea Esports' roster are fairly young, as the brand focuses on building a proper gaming platform for India's youth. Although, 7Sea Esports has said that these players have been competing professionally for around two years.

Members like Benzene, CycloneF, and Bhavi are popular in the Indian gaming community. They have participated in major CS:GO tournaments such as WD Black Cup 2023 and the Taiwan Excellence Cup 2022.

DiceDealer from 7Sea has also been outstanding, securing first place in the Taiwan Excellence Cup 2022 alongside the ROG Showdown Summer 2022.

Lastly, ELV1S secured second in the ROG Showdown Fall 2021 and Logitech Loco Cup 2022.

The achievements earned by members of 7Sea Esports' roster show great potential for the team as they head into the Skyesports Masters 2023 tournament.

7Sea Esports will also be signing two more players from the Skyesports MastersCafe qualifiers. The qualifying tournament is set to take place in gaming cafes across 20 Indian cities. This will help the roster recognize the best CS:GO talent as they aspire to climb to the international stage.

The Skyesports Masters is set to be a mega multi-week esports event with plenty of action. With teams like 7Sea Esports competing, viewers can expect a high-intensity tournament.

Poll : 0 votes