Create

7Sea Esports signs CS:GO roster to enter Skyesports Masters 2023

By Kushal Bhattacharyya
Modified Jun 12, 2023 10:54 GMT
7Sea Esports announced their roster ahead of Skyesports Masters 2023 (Image via Skyesports and 7Sea Esports)
7Sea Esports announce their roster ahead of Skyesports Masters 2023 (Image via Skyesports and 7Sea Esports)

Popular Indian-based entertainment brand 7Sea Esports has announced its CS:GO roster for the Skyesports Masters 2023. The tournament is said to be the biggest Counter-Strike event in India, with eight teams competing against one another. The tournament will also offer a massive prize pool of INR 2 crores, roughly $245,000. 7Sea Esports is one of the eight teams partaking in the tournament.

The tournament will kick off on July 1, 2023, featuring what is expected to be an intense battle between the participating teams until its conclusion on August 17, 2023. That said, let's look at 7Sea Esports' CS:GO roster ahead of the event.

CS:GO roster for 7Sea Esports at Skyesports Masters 2023

youtu.be/fFi9dNde8p4 Introducing the 7SEA CSGO Roster! Joining soon in the @skyesportsindia @SkymastersIP India's premier franchise-based Esports League! where 8 franchise teams batte it out for a prize pool of INR 2 Crore. league starting on July 1. Follow for all updates. https://t.co/w16E4gj2BM

7Sea Esports has announced its roster ahead of the Skyesports Masters 2023 tournament. The team comprises five players, including:

  • Yash “Benzene” Kumar Singh
  • Vishvesh “CycloneF
  • Bhavesh “Bhavi” Sejwani
  • Prateek “DiceDealer” Saini
  • Elvis “ELV1S” Eric Soans

Players in the 7Sea Esports' roster are fairly young, as the brand focuses on building a proper gaming platform for India's youth. Although, 7Sea Esports has said that these players have been competing professionally for around two years.

Crack the Code, Reveal the Players! Discover the fourth Player in our Team with the fourth Hint. Keep going, the final puzzle awaits! #7SeaUnviled #7SEAReveal, #CracktheCode https://t.co/SdiK4w87VI

Members like Benzene, CycloneF, and Bhavi are popular in the Indian gaming community. They have participated in major CS:GO tournaments such as WD Black Cup 2023 and the Taiwan Excellence Cup 2022.

DiceDealer from 7Sea has also been outstanding, securing first place in the Taiwan Excellence Cup 2022 alongside the ROG Showdown Summer 2022.

Lastly, ELV1S secured second in the ROG Showdown Fall 2021 and Logitech Loco Cup 2022.

The Mystery Deepens! Get closer to revealing the third Player in our Team with the third Hint. Keep deciphering, more to uncover! #7SeaUnviled #7SEAReveal, #CracktheCode https://t.co/jq9864lg77

The achievements earned by members of 7Sea Esports' roster show great potential for the team as they head into the Skyesports Masters 2023 tournament.

7Sea Esports will also be signing two more players from the Skyesports MastersCafe qualifiers. The qualifying tournament is set to take place in gaming cafes across 20 Indian cities. This will help the roster recognize the best CS:GO talent as they aspire to climb to the international stage.

The Skyesports Masters is set to be a mega multi-week esports event with plenty of action. With teams like 7Sea Esports competing, viewers can expect a high-intensity tournament.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...