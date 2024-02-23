"A certified banger" - Fans praise Valkyrae, Fuslie, and Ylona Garcia after trio release their song "Echoes"

Fans are buzzing with excitement following the collaboration of 100 Thieves members and streamers Rachell "Valkyrae" and Leslie "Fuslie," along with Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia, as they join forces to release their latest track, "Echoes." The song has been exclusively uploaded to the 100 Thieves official YouTube channel, sparking enthusiasm among their dedicated fanbase.

A snippet of their song was also posted on X.com by the official 100 Thieves page, eliciting an abundance of upbeat comments from the fanbase. One user remarked:

"A certified banger!"

Fans are excited after Valkyrae and Co. release Echoes

Valkyrae has once again garnered the internet's attention, this time by collaborating with Fuslie and Ylona Garcia to release their latest track, "Echoes." Given the substantial fan followings of both Valkyrae and Fuslie, it is no surprise that their supporters flooded the post with praise and admiration.

As mentioned, the full three-minute and thirty-second song is now available on the official 100 Thieves YouTube page. Remarkably, it has already amassed over 11K views in less than an hour since its upload. You can watch the entire music video here:

The streaming community is also excited about this latest project, with creators and fans flooding the comments section with enthusiasm and support. Here are some of the notable ones:

Here are some other reactions:

The music video has also attracted over 600 comments on YouTube, which continues to rise rapidly. Here are some of the notable ones:

The streaming community might not be as familiar with Ylona Garcia as other creators, but she has a remarkable background. Garcia is a Filipino-Australian singer, songwriter, and actress. She gained initial recognition through her participation in the Filipino version of Big Brother, where she finished as the first runner-up.

100 Thieves' identity as a lifestyle company rather than solely a gaming organization allows them to extend their platform and encourage participation from the entertainment industry.