Sentinels vs 100 Thieves - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Sentinels vs 100 Thieves is the elimination match of Group B in the VCT Americas Kickoff event. The eleven teams have been giving it their all to secure spots in the Playoffs Stage. Due to the inclusion of four franchised leagues in 2024, each region will only get two slots in the upcoming VCT Masters Madrid.

Day 3 saw only one match scheduled, but G2 Esports and KRÜ Esports went on to give viewers an extremely entertaining series. Both teams showed up with great strategies and were able to win on each other's map picks. However, G2 Esports managed to push past the finish line to secure themselves a 2-1 win in the Bo3 (best-of-three) series.

Sentinels vs 100 Thieves - Which team will avoid elimination at VCT Americas Kickoff?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

Sentinels' rocky performance last year led to some interesting roster changes as Johnqt and Zellsis were added to the team. This new iteration has given some incredible performances and already won an OFF//SEASON event. In their first match against Americas' champions, LOUD, Sentinels stood strong and the series had a nail-biting finish.

100 Thieves has been rather inconsistent for the past couple of years. However, the choice to bring in Boostio and eeiu has somewhat helped curb this issue. In their opening match against the superteam Leviatán, 100 Thieves was able to secure a map win and lost the series by a very small margin. This showed how capable they are of becoming the dark horse of this event.

The Sentinels vs 100 Thieves matchup slightly favors the former due to the amount of experience each player has in the team. However, 100 Thieves is presumably going to make things difficult for the opponents. Neither team is guaranteed an easy win.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. Their most recent matchup was during VCT Americas League last year where Sentinels won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

Sentinels' most recent match was against LOUD in VCT Americas Kickoff where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2. 100 Thieves' most recent match was at the same event, and they lost their Bo3 series against Leviatán by 1-2.

Expand Tweet

Potential lineups

Sentinels

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid (IGL)

Ouraid (IGL) Bryan "pANcada" Luna

Luna Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Ngo Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

100 Thieves

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Matthew " Cryocells " Panganiban

" Panganiban Daniel " eeiu " Vucenovic

" Vucenovic Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Anthony "Zikz" Gray (Coach)

When and where to watch Sentinels vs 100 Thieves

Readers can watch the match unfold on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. This series will take place on February 19 at 8 pm PDT / 4 am CET (next day) / 6:30 am IST (next day) / 10:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

Sentinels vs 100 Thieves on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Sentinels vs 100 Thieves on YouTube: Watch here

Check out these VCT articles:

Teams to look out for in Americas League || Teams to look out for in China League || Players to look out for in China League || Teams to look out for in 2024 || Players to look out for in 2024

Poll : Who will win this match? Sentinels 100 Thieves 0 votes