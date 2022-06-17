A concept trailer for Bloodborne II has been made on Unreal Engine 5 and it looks absolutely stunning

A team of artists have envisioned what a future Bloodborne remake/sequel will look like, and they have done a spectacular job. The concept trailer uses Unreal Engine 5 to show off what looks like Yharnam. The world fits perfectly with the game engine as its trademark Gothic style is brought to life.

No character models or gameplay of any sort was showcased in the trailer, as they stuck to showing off what a modern-day rendition of the game might look like.

Bloodborne II concept trailer on Unreal Engine 5 looks spectacular

Enfant Terrible is an artist collective with a YouTube that showcases the work of its in-house artists. The channel recently put out a trailer for a Bloodborne sequel that runs on Unreal Engine 5 but looks like the real deal.

FromSoftware has its own proprietary engine for the Soulsborne games, but this concept trailer really shows off the realism and scenic beauty that Unreal Engine 5 can bring to the Souls games.

FromSoftware's main focus right now is Elden Ring, alongside regular patch updates and DLCs for the title. When Bluepoint games released their Demon Souls Remake, fans expected the popular game to follow the same route. However, that was not the case.

The classic title was released way back in 2015 for the PlayStation 4 and has cemented itself as one of the best Soulsborne titles ever made. The only gripe fans have with the game today is the fact that there is still no way to play the game on the PC.

Sony and FromSoftware have been mute on the topic, and fans are resorting to finding other ways to relive the experience. There is a Bloodborne Demake that has been made by an independent developer, which is excitingly fun to play, but there is no news on whether it will make it to next-gen consoles.

Bloodborne is a fantastic Soulsborne experience that takes players through an immaculate journey through Yharnam. The game is perfect and can still be enjoyed even today. A lot of the concepts for enemies can be seen in games that have come after the Gothic masterpiece, and it remains one of the best IPs in FromSoftware’s library.

