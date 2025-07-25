  • home icon
A much-requested feature is finally coming to Elden Ring Nightreign

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jul 25, 2025 15:01 GMT
A much-requested feature is finally coming to Elden Ring Nightreign
Elden Ring Nightreign gets brand new feature (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Nightreign is a title in which a maximum of three players can go on Expeditions together. The game matches you up with two random Nightfarers online, and if you wish to explore the world solo, you can do that as well. However, now, as patch 1.02 gets announced, a much-requested feature is finally here. Elden Ring Nightreign will officially have a Duo Expedition mode starting July 30, 2025, onwards.

In other words, a team of two players will be able to play the game together without the possibility of a third member. Here's more on the topic.

Elden Ring Nightreign finally confirms the release date for Duo Expeditions

Fans of the game had been demanding a duo mode for months. Posts on subreddits such as r/Nightreign became an outlet for fans' frustration, as they often do. However, perhaps an update from the makers, FromSoftware, finally relieved Nightfarers on June 3, 2025.

An earlier official X post from June 2025 had revealed that the developers were actively working on a duo mode. Today, on July 25, 2025, the Duo Expeditions mode was finally announced, along with a fascinating new trailer.

The update will go live with the arrival of Elden Ring Nightreign's patch 1.02 on July 30, 2025. The change is straightforward; you and perhaps one more friend can now go on Expeditions together as a duo. With the upcoming feature, the game can now be played by one, two, or three players, at will.

Furthermore, patch 1.02 will also feature some much-needed quality-of-life changes to the game's UI, including adding more options for the Relic Filtering section. Considering the announced changes, the upcoming update seems rather small; however, we expect it to be quite impactful.

Read more Nightreign-related articles from Sportskeeda:

