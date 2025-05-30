How to access the training area in Elden Ring Nightreign

The training area in Elden Ring Nightreign is the perfect place to test out your characters' abilities before commencing an expedition. Furthermore, you can also try different armaments, incantations, consumables, and more, which you can potentially obtain in Limveld.

Ad

So, if you're looking to navigate to the training area in Elden Ring Nightreign, this guide has got you covered.

Training area in Elden Ring Nightreign: Location

The training area is located in the northeast of the Roundtable Hold (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

After the tutorial expedition in Nightreign, you will be able to access the Roundtable Hold. In there, proceed to the northeast section of the map to access the training area, known as the Sparring Grounds.

Ad

Trending

You can also open the map by pressing M (keyboard) or the view button (Xbox), and then select Sparring Grounds to fast-travel to the location.

Benefits of the training area in Elden Ring Nightreign

Experiment with any weapon of your choice (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Nightreign provides a unique experience to Soulslike lovers, as the gameplay merges roguelike, survival, and co-op aspects, all while boasting the typical difficulty level of several FromSoftware titles. Furthermore, the title features various characters, each having unique abilities.

Ad

The difficulty level of the expeditions is quite hard, and you must master the characters to survive three days in Limveld. So, the training area gives you the accessibility to properly test out the abilities and the weapons of your choice.

Character abilities

When in the training area, open the in-game map or access the sparring settings on the east. There, go to the Character tab and select the role you want to try. You can then try out the role-specific passive abilities, character skills, and the ultimate arts.

Ad

If you want to keep on using the abilities without any cooldown, go to the sparring settings and change the default "Standard" options to "No limitations."

Also read: 5 things you should know before playing Nightreign

Test different equipment

Alongside the sparring settings, the training area also features an equipment section where you can access every weapon, skill, sorcery, and incantation available in the game. Furthermore, the Consumable section lets you equip various types of boluses and additional buffers to check the effects.

Ad

You can then try out the equipment on the dummies available in the area to examine the damage numbers. While getting the weapons during an expedition is based on complete RNG, testing them in the training ground is a great way to be prepared for the difficult boss battles.

Notably, the equipment section provides a handbook where you can learn about the fighting and surviving mechanics in depth.

Check out more Elden Ring Nightreign news updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.