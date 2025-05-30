How to play Ironeye in Elden Ring Nightreign

Ironeye in Elden Ring Nightreign is one of the eight playable Nightfarers (classes). He is an archer who excels at long-to-mid distances, making him ideal for gamers who want to play a ranged build but without a focus on spell-casting. He's a great support character who can often turn the tide with his abilities. Thus, players who learn how to play Ironeye will be greatly rewarded.

This article aims to provide a basic guide on the titular Nightfarer in FromSoftware's latest title.

Ironeye in Elden Ring Nightreign: Character basics

Ironeye in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Passive Ability: Eagle Eye

A keenly observant eye discovers more items to obtain from foes.

Character Skill: Marking

Cut foe with dagger, creating temporary weak point.

Ultimate Ability: Single Shot

Fire powerful arrow that surpasses sound and ignores any defense.

Ironeye's gameplay revolves around mid-to-long-range damage. Close enough to hit shots consistently but far enough to avoid enemy attacks. His starting bow (and all ranged weapons) has unlimited ammunition, removing the need for ammo management. It makes him an accessible character for newcomers. His range also comes in handy when trying to revive enemies without entering into the danger zone.

His passive ability increases item drop rates from enemies, extremely helpful in a game all about acquiring equipment.

His character skill is a dash attack that if connected, creates a temporary weak point on the enemy. Attacking said Mark deals an additional 10% damage, and destroying it staggers the enemy. Aside from the damage buff, the dash has iframes. Thus, if you feel that a tricky attack is coming up, use the skill to dodge it and Mark the enemy in one go.

Ironeye's ultimate ability is a power shot. It acts as a hitscan move that ignores any barriers and shields. It is perfect for reviving players quickly, clearing out mobs, or damaging bosses in tight linear spaces. Furthermore, you're invincible for the entire duration of the animation, allowing you to dodge any attack.

Best relics, weapons, and talismans for Elden Ring Nightreign

Finding the best gear for the titular archer (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Relics

While your primary goal should be to increase your attack power, try to search for Relics with more than one effect. Aim for those that offer the following secondary bonuses:

Additional Character Skill charge

Extend Mark duration

Add Poison effect to Ultimate

Increased rune acquisition for you and your allies

Rune discount for shop purchases while on expedition

Items affect all nearby allies

Increased stamina and increased physical attack

Weapons

Longbows and Shortbows are perfect for Ironeye in Elden Ring Nightreign. Greatbows aren't recommended due to their long cooldowns and high Strength requirement. You can also keep any weapons with good Dexterity scaling for backup. Look for weapons with skills like Barrage or Rain of Arrows, especially if they have an ailment that matches the Nightlord's weakness.

Regarding weapon passives, here are the ones you should search for:

Improve ranged weapon attacks

Improve attack damage when two-handing

Improve damage negation at full HP

Improve attack damage at full HP

Improve item discovery (stacks with Ironeye's skill)

Makes you less likely to be targeted

You can equip multiple bows in both hand slots, each with different ailments, allowing you to take exploit any if the opportunity arises. Here are some incredible weapons you should search for as Ironeye in Elden Ring Nightreign:

Serpent Bow(Epic)

Black Bow (Epic)

Talismans

Here are some of the best talismans you can search for when playing as Ironeye in Elden Ring Nightreign:

Arrow's Reach Talisman

Arrow's Sting Talisman

Blessed Dew Talisman

Crimson Amber Medallion

Dragoncrest Shield Talisman

Erdtree's Favor

Green Turtle Talisman

Milicent's Prosthesis

Pearldrake Talisman

Ritual Shield Talisman

Ritual Sword Talisman

Viridian Amber Medallion

Tips and tricks for playing Ironeye in Elden Ring Nightreign

Some things to keep track of while playing Ironeye (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

1) Use Mark before Single Shot

When fighting bosses or tough enemies as Ironeye in Elden Ring Nightreign, make sure to Mark them first. This will add a +10% damage buff when you target the weak spot, including the Ultimate.

2) Focus on reviving fallen teammates

One of the major advantages of ranged classes is their ability to revive allies from afar. Considering you need to damage your fallen teammate to resurrect them, doing so without coming near enemies is helpful. Also, use your weapon skills like Barrage or your Ultimate ability to quickly revive one or more fallen allies.

3) Manually aim for weak spots

Players using bows can manually aim (when two-handing) where their arrows go. More often than not, many enemies will have spots that when take enough damage will stagger the enemy (without using the Mark ability). For example, trolls and some other foes will often flinch when their heads are targeted.

4) Mix your and Duchess' Ultimates

If someone is playing Duchess on your team, make it so that she uses her Ultimate immediately after your Single Shot, reapplying the latter's massive damage.

That concludes the guide for Ironeye in Elden Ring Nightreign

