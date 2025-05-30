How to emote in Elden Ring Nightreign

Using the Emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign is a fun way to communicate with your teammates. Since the title lacks a text or voice chat feature, expeditions with random players can become a bit stale. However, FromSoftware has retained the gesture feature from Elden Ring, and using it during difficult and chaotic runs in Nightreign never fails to put a smile on your face.

Here are more details on how to use emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Using the emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign, explained

Perform the emotes from the equipment menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

While you get a limited number of gestures, also known as emotes, in Elden Ring, you boast a ton of them from the start in Nightreign. Consequently, you can use them whenever you want during an expedition and even in the Roundtable Hold.

To use the emotes in Nightreign, follow these steps:

Press the Esc button (keyboard) or Start button (Xbox) to open the Equipment menu.

menu. There, you can see an icon of a waving man on the right.

Press 1 on the keyboard or Y on the Xbox controller to expand the emote menu.

or to expand the emote menu. Then, select and confirm the preferred emote to perform.

You can also save your favorite emotes by pressing 2 (on the keyboard) or X (on Xbox) to keep them on the top. It makes using the preferred gestures easier during the expeditions.

How to get more emotes in Elden Ring Nightreign

Buy additional emotes from the Small Jar Bazaar (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

While you get a multitude of emotes from the start for free, there's also a viable option to obtain more. Here are the required steps:

In the Roundtable Hold, open the map and select Small Jar Bazaar . This will teleport you to a merchant.

. This will teleport you to a merchant. There, you can find more than 15 emotes for purchase.

Use Murks (in-game currency) to buy them.

The emote prices are quite low, each costing 200 Murks. You gather a significant amount of Murks after a deeper expedition runs.

However, there are some limited moments where you can properly use emotes in Nightreign. The safest place to use them is in the Roundtable Hold. Because, when you're on an expedition, time management is so essential that wasting a bit of time can cost you so much.

Notably, you can get some free time after surviving the first night and unlimited time before facing the Nightlord.

