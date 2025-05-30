All major map locations in Elden Ring Nightreign

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 30, 2025 04:29 GMT
all locations in Elden Ring Nightreign map
A still from Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

With Elden Ring Nightreign featuring multiple expeditions, several areas on the map boast key aspects. Your primary objective during the journey is to level up fast by defeating enemies and obtaining valuable resources, so knowing where to travel is essential. The locations are marked by unique symbols that you can track by pinning them.

This article highlights all of the major map locations in Elden Ring Nightreign extensively.

Main areas on the Elden Ring Nightreign map and their details

Different symbols on the Nightreign map (Image via FromSoftware)
After starting an expedition, you can immediately access the in-game map by pressing M (keyboard) or the View button (Xbox). Following that, you can pin specific landmarks for exploration.

How many Nightlords does Elden Ring Nightreign have?

Here are all of the major areas in the Elden Ring Nightreign map:

1) Fort

  • Description: Outposts full of soldiers. Strategic maps of the surrounding area can be found in these locations, which reveal things hidden nearby.

2) Great Church

  • Description: Crumbling houses of worship. The faithful are known to leave their sacred seals in these locations.

3) Main Encampment

  • Description: Large garrisons home to powerful armies. Expect to find many strong enemies.
4) Ruins

  • Description: Vestiges from ages past. Home to strong foes and hidden underground chambers.

5) Tunnel Entrance

  • Description: Mining tunnels containing ore that can temper armaments.

6) Castle

  • Description: Citadels abounding with danger. These strongholds should only be challenged by those whose skill can equal their bravery.

7) Field Boss

  • Description: Strong foes who wander from place to place.

8) Evergaol

  • Description: Cells holding prisoners.

9) Township

  • Description: Long-deserted places of safety. Merchants with rare goods are known to operate from these places.
10) Church

  • Description: Houses of worship visited by pilgrims. Sacred flask use can be increased in these locations.

11) Sorcerer's Rise

  • Description: Towers in which sorcerers experiment with their spellcraft, their findings often encrypted by cipher. Very occasionally you may come across a tower in which a sorcerer from the distant past once resided.

12) Grace

  • Description: These sites offer places of respite for weary warriors, restoring HP, FP, status ailments, and uses of the sacred flask. Runes can be spent here to level up.
13) Spectral Hawk Tree

  • Description: Trees where spectral hawks rest their wings. Warriors can take to the skies via the spectral road. You can find these roads marked on the map.

14) Spiritstream

  • Description: Energy that gushes forth from great rents in the land, allowing you to jump great heights.

15) Scrab

  • Description: Carriers of valuable things. Talismans can be taken from them.

16) Buried Treasure

  • Description: Hidden chests containing rare and precious objects.

17) Mission Objective

  • Description: Indicates the task at hand for the Nightfarers. It will only appear under certain circumstances.

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

