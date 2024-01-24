"A new age is about to begin" - OTK members hype up first Shareholders Meeting of the year

One True King (OTK), one of the largest content creation and streaming groups, are poised for a return with their widely anticipated Shareholders Meeting; this will mark their comeback after nearly a year of absence. This is essentially a livestream where all the OTK co-owners gather in one location to engage in discussions, injecting a comedic twist to the broadcast.

The last OTK Shareholders Meeting occurred in February 2023, and the video-on-demand (VOD) for the entire livestream is available on their official YouTube VODs page.

The upcoming iteration is scheduled for February 2024, and the event will be livestreamed on Tim "EsfandTV's" Twitch channel on February 5. Tectone, one of OTK group's members, stated:

"A new age is about to begin. More details Feb 5th."

Tectone teases the upcoming Shareholders Meeting stream

"I already sold my stocks" - Sodapoppin comically reacts ahead of the next OTK Shareholders Meeting

One True King is set to make a successful comeback to their annual Shareholders Meeting next month. The group's official X page (formerly Twitter) shared a The Office-themed (the American TV show) teaser, which garnered a number of reactions. Watch the clip here:

Chance "Sodapoppin," a relatively recent addition to the group, became a co-owner in July 2022. In response to the announcement, he comically remarked that he had sold his shares of the group:

"I already sold my stocks."

Sodapoppin reacts to the latest announcement

Other members such as Zack "Asmongold," Matthew "Mizkif," and Tips Out (all co-owners and streamers) also shared their reactions to the announcement video, commenting with their quirky GIFs and images:

Asmongold shares a screenshot from Palworld

Mizkif will feature at the shareholders meeting

Tips Out gives his take on the upcoming stream

The post sparked various reactions from fans, with some suggesting that the group should announce new members, including Twitch streamer Fiona "FanFan."

Fans react to the post, suggest new members

The last Shareholders Meeting occurred during a tumultuous period for the group. Rich Campbell, one of the co-owners, was entangled in a s*xual assault scandal (December 2022), which led to his departure from the group. He has recently reappeared, stating that he filed a defamation lawsuit against his accuser.

The upcoming Shareholders Meeting may also feature information or updates about the group's venture into Starforge Systems, a PC-making company they established in 2022.