"About the same as PoE in terms of fluidity" - Asmongold gives his take on Last Epoch, claims it's worth $35

Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently shared his thoughts on the newly launched action role-playing game Last Epoch. The game had been in early access since 2019 but reached its 1.0 update milestone on February 21. Being well-versed in the realm of RPGs, Zack consistently explores and shares his insights on various games within the genre.

When fans asked about the game's fluidity compared to Path of Exile, Zack responded with his take on the matter, stating:

"Same as about PoE in terms of fluidity."

"This game feels more interesting" - Asmongold compares Last Epoch 1.0 to other RPG titles

Asmongold, often recognized as a veteran in the RPG realm, regularly shares his reviews, which are widely circulated among community members. The streamer also jumped into the newly released Last Epoch 1.0 update and offered his perspective. He said:

"I went in for a while today and I don't regret it at all. The game was really fun to play and I really enjoyed it a lot."

When asked how it fared compared to Diablo, he said:

"The real problem that I had with Diablo was that the game didn't really feel very interesting. This game feels more interesting. Like, in terms of the fluidity of the gameplay, I think it's about the same as PoE in terms of fluidity."

(Watch Asmongold's gameplay from 02:59:01)

When asked about its complexity, Zack said:

"It is way less complex (than PoE). The gear and the crafting, I haven't done a whole lot of it, but it seemed to be pretty fun so far. I have enjoyed it."

Speaking about if he could add anything to the game, the streamer said:

"If I could add any one thing into the game, it would be a role that I could activate through the space bar in the exact same way Diablo 4 has. Lost Ark did it, Diablo 4 stole it and I wish this game did too. That's one of the only things I wish I could have because it feels good to use."

When asked if the game was worth the $35, Zack responded:

"It is my opinion as someone who has a lot of disposable income, yes but you should make that decision for yourself."

For those curious, Last Epoch is currently unavailable on consoles such as Xbox or PS5. No release date for the console launch has been announced yet. The game is exclusively available on Microsoft Windows and Linus at the moment.