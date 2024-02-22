Is Last Epoch available on PS5?

The Last Epoch full release in February 2024 has left many PS5 users wondering if and when they will get to enjoy this cult-classic ARPG. While we do not have any confirmation or release date announcement for a PS5 version yet, there are plans to make this happen in the future. Read along to find out why Last Epoch is not available on PS5 right now, and when this might change.

In Last Epoch, you get to enjoy state-of-the-art ARPG combat along the time-shattered lands of Eterra. It is the best of both worlds in terms of character customization, striking a delicate balance between build depth and accessibility.

Will Last Epoch get a PS5 release?

Last Epoch developers do have plans for console release (Image via Reddit)

Last Epoch was not available on PS5 at launch. In fact, during the release of Last Epoch 1.0, the patch that brings it out of a lengthy yet fruitful Early Access stage, no release window has been confirmed for a console release.

However, ARPG fans using PS5 need not lose heart, since the game already shows good signs of accessibility with one of the best controller integrations of all ARPGs available on PC.

The official developer stance regarding the release of a Last Epoch PS5 version is that it is 'most likely' to happen 'eventually', but not during the transition from Early Acces to patch 1.0.

As the CEO of Eleventh Hour Games himself confirmed while replying to queries on a PS5 release on a Reddit thread,

"We need to ensure that the PC production and live ops pipeline is well established and smooth first, but we’ve always believed we’ll come to console eventually. Not at 1.0 though."

The game is currently not announced on Xbox either; the developers are instead opting to consolidate their player base in the PC demographic. The upcoming few updates in the first half of 2024 will focus on polishing the endgame content, laying down a strong foundation for future seasonal updates.

Last Epoch is 'most likely' not making its way to PlayStation in the upcoming 1.1 update as well, but there are hopes of an announcement for console support development by the end of 2024.

