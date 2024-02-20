Is Last Epoch Coming to Xbox?

The official release of Last Epoch is almost around the corner. Eleventh Hour Games released it in an early access state nearly five years ago, and it is finally getting the full release in the upcoming days of February. However, as the early access state is only for PCs, it raises the question about its console debut.

In short, no. As of this writing, there is no confirmation of Last Epoch being available on Xbox upon launch. In this article, we will go into detail about the console release of this much-awaited ARPG, especially on Xbox. Furthermore, we will also find out whether this game will be on Xbox game pass.

Will Last Epoch be available on Xbox on its launch day?

As mentioned previously, Last Epoch will not be available on Xbox on its launch day. Similarly to other early access Steam games, it'll only be available for PC for some time.

That said, although Eleventh Hour Games has not confirmed a console release date yet, CEO Judd Cobler stated in a Reddit post that they are planning to develop a console version of the game.

Furthermore, in a stream, Mike Weicker, developer for Eleventh Hour Games, mentioned:

"Uh, not anytime soon. We haven’t actually started pursuing a relationship with Sony or Microsoft regarding a console release, so there’s a lot to do there. We are working very hard on a high quality and fun controller implementation and that’s going pretty well but it’s not fully finished yet. There’s some requirements for consoles that we don’t have yet, like pausing the game. I know it seems like a silly little requirement but that’s a requirement and right now we can’t pause."

Although Judd Cobler and Mike Weicker both have indicated that console ports are likely, it won't be released alongside the Last Epoch 1.0 update. Keep an eye on official announcements and updates from the developers to stay updated about the console release date.

Will Last Epoch be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Despite this game not launching on consoles for the time being, there's a chance for things to change in the future. However, unlike the console release, there's no indication that the title will be on any subscription service, and it is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

This is all you need to know about the Xbox release of this brand-new ARPG.