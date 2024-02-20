Last Epoch 1.0 start time for all regions

With Last Epoch 1.0 start time all set for 11 am CST, it is finally going to release its first full patch on February 21. The sleeper hit ARPG has come a long way in its five-year early-access development, and fans are understandably eager to get their hands on it. This article will go over Last Epoch's release date and time for patch 1.0 for every region.

Developed by die-hard ARPG enthusiasts from Eleventh Hour Games, Last Epoch is destined to be the next big entry in the MMO-ARPG niche. It hits the sweet spot between Path of Exile's depth and Diablo 4's arcade-like accessibility, giving you the best of both worlds.

Last Epoch 1.0 start time: When does patch 1.0 go live?

Last Epoch 1.0 is slated to go live on February 21, 2024, at 11 am CST, as per the latest confirmation from the developers. Here's what that release window means for different timezones:

Region and Timezone Time Date Santa Fe, US (MST) 10 am February 21, 2024 Ontario, Canada (CST) 11 am February 21, 2024 Los Angeles, US (PT) 9 am February 21, 2024 New York, US (ET) 12 pm February 21, 2024 London, Europe (GMT/UTC) 5 pm February 21, 2024 Paris, Europe (CET) 6 pm February 21, 2024 Athens, Europe (EET) 7 pm February 21, 2024 Dubai, UAE (GST) 9 pm February 21, 2024 Delhi, Asia (IST) 10:30 pm February 21, 2024 Tokyo, Asia (JST) 2 am February 22, 2024

This is planned to be a global release for all PC users, including those who already own an Early Access copy of Last Epoch. Barring any technical difficulties that can cause a few minutes of delay, you should be able to download it at the specified time.

Note that the developers have planned server downtime for 24 hours leading up to the release. Online services will be unavailable from 11 am CST, February 20, up till the launch time.

While it might be a detriment for long-term Early Access players itching to get back into the action, the developers will use this scheduled downtime to ensure the servers are ready for the big launch of Last Epoch 1.0.

Will Last Epoch be available on consoles at launch?

As mentioned, Last Epoch 1.0 is only coming to PC. There are no definitive timelines on when console players can get their hands on it.

Meanwhile, you can take the scheduled downtime to pore over the game's class and passive changes to determine which build you want to play at launch. First-time players at launch will be entering its growing community at the perfect time; here's the content roadmap for 2024 so far.