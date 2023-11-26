"Absolute bum": Viewers react to Adin Ross ending Kick stream before time after he got too stoned on camera

Adin Ross, a controversial streamer on Kick, has been in the news lately after he lost over a million dollars on his gambling streams. He streams daily on the platform, playing Fortnite or making Monkey App content, as well as hosting gambling sessions.

Towards the end of a Fortnite stream on November 25, 2023, he was seen smoking a vape while vibing to a song. After some time, he started feeling sick and had to abruptly cut the stream short.

A clip of this was posted on X, and some fans called out the streamer's antics. One said:

"Absolute Bum."

The VOD can be viewed here:

[Timestamp - 05:40:58]

"I don't wanna do this sh*t anymore": Adin Ross says as he ends his stream due to being too high

In earlier streams, Adin Ross had expressed concerns over his health, claiming he would be making changes to his lifestyle. During his stream on November 25, he decided to start vaping while listening to music. It wasn't long before he began coughing and appeared to be feeling uncomfortable.

Ross was seen walking around his room and later sat down, telling his chat that he wanted to watch a movie. He then abruptly ended the stream, citing that he was too high.

"I'm not gonna lie, I gotta end the stream. On God."

He later continued saying that he doesn't want to vape again due to being too high.

"On God, I got too fu**ing stoned. I don't wanna do this sh*t anymore. On God. I don't wanna hit that sh** no more. F**k me, bro. I love you guys, I'm sorry."

What fans had to say about Adin Ross abruptly ending the stream

Many viewers commented to the clip posted on X by @clippedszn. One was concerned about this coughing, while another found the moment hilarious and said that the streamer inspires them. These and more pertinent reactions are given below:

Adin Ross is known for making headlines with his reactions to various situations, like the time he broke his monitor during raging in Fortnite. He has been involved in controversies with streamers such as Pokimane and news account users like Jake Sucky.

Recently, Ross gave away money to his viewers for Thanksgiving. He currently boasts 815K followers on the platform.