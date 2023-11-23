Adin Ross opens up about health concerns, reveals he's at risk of developing diabetes

Kick star Adin Ross opened up about his health and shared the results of his blood work on November 23, 2023. While claiming that his testosterone levels were at 284, the Florida native disclosed that he had an excess of Vitamin B due to his consumption of energy drinks. He added that his doctors advised him to change his lifestyle because he was at risk of developing diabetes by the age of 35.

Ross elaborated:

"I got my blood drawn, by the way, chat. You guys want to know what my levels are? My testosterone level now is at 284, and I have excessive Vitamin B, I think? Which is energy because I drink slim energy drinks.

"My doctors said I have very high... energy from energy drinks. He also told me that - if I continue the way I'm eating and drinking and living, I will have diabetes by the time I am 35. So, we have to switch the s**t up and we have to get healthy."

"Why are you laughing at me?" - Adin Ross shocked at his community's reaction after giving health update

Adin Ross has always been candid about his health issues. On November 20, 2023, the content creator disclosed that he had not been keeping well mentally, claiming that he had been "miserable" and depressed. He said:

"I'm depressed as f**k. Truth be told, you guys are going to laugh and s**t and clown me, but I'm actually depressed. I'm miserable."

On November 23, 2023, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality said his doctors had advised him to change his lifestyle because he is at risk of developing diabetes in the future.

When Ross saw his fans laughing and joking about his health, he remarked:

"It's not funny, bro. Look at you guys laughing. That is not funny. On god! See, like, why laugh?! Why laugh at that?! Why laugh at that, bro? Why? Why are you laughing at me?"

The 23-year-old described the conversation with his doctor, saying:

"He said it's not too late. He said, buddy. He called me buddy. He's like, 'Buddy, it's not too late. But, you're going to have to lose this (the streamer points at his stomach).' And he's like, 'What the f**k?' He, like, went like this. I was like, 'What the hell are you talking about?' But, anyways. I'm going to take this s**t very seriously for a couple of days."

Fans react to Adin Ross' health update

The Kick streamer's health update has elicited numerous fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Here's what the online community said:

One fan commented that Adin Ross should take care of his health. Meanwhile, according to user @Oblivion10x, a testosterone level of 284 is "below average."