Adin Ross, a popular streamer on Kick, is well known for collaborating with other content creators and celebrities as well as his gambling streams. He occasionally plays games such as Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, FIFA, and Fortnite during his broadcasts. In a recent stream, Adin was seen playing the Epic Games title with his friends. However, in the 2v2 creative build mode, he lost a 1v1 fight and broke his PC in a fit of anger.

A clip of this incident was posted by popular social media influencer, @FearBuck, on X. In the video, Adin can be heard saying:

"F**k, f**k! Am I still streaming? Sh*t, sh**, sh*t, bro.... Oh my god. What did I just do?"

Expand Tweet

Viewers and fans commented on the clip, responding to Adin's reaction. One user blamed the game and said:

"I don't blame him, that game is aggravating lmao."

Expand Tweet

"That's tuff": Adin Ross broke his monitor while playing Fortnite on stream

For context, Adin Ross doesn't play Fortnite regularly. This creator is mostly known for his chatting and gambling while reacting to other clips on his streams. On November 24, 2023, he was playing Fortnite with three other friends when they decided to play a 2v2 mode.

Before this, the Kick streamer had already been seen raging every time he lost a duel in the game. At the moment of losing a 1v1 against his friend, slammed his table. His camera had gone off, and the monitor was visibly shaken.

[Timestamp - 03:04:01]

FearBuck reposted a photo of a broken monitor under the same clip, suggesting it was Adin's.

Expand Tweet

Many other viewers also commented under the viral clip on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the incident, Adin continued his stream by hopping on the Monkey app and speaking to some randoms on the internet.

He has lost more than a few million dollars in the last couple of weeks and has also been in the news for giving money to his fans. Adin Ross has a total of 813K followers on Kick and 4M subscribers on his Adin Live YouTube channel.