The controversy related to the late YouTuber Muudea "Twomad," seems to be intensifying with each passing day. Following the recent demise of the YouTuber, numerous allegations have surfaced, including accusations against Twitch streamer Rebecca "JustaMinx," who has been accused of obstructing investigations into Muudea.

The allegations originated from fellow YouTuber James "Jameskii," who also said that JustaMinx had encouraged Muudea to his own life. JustaMinx, earlier today (February 17), took to her stream and said:

"Jameskii's tweet that he put out which was absolutely f**king false with no evidence."

"Discredited my feelings" - JustaMinx calls out Jameskii following recent feud involving Twomad

Even after his passing, Twomad remains one of the most divisive figures in the online community. Allegations continue to surface accusing him of sexual abuse and coercion using firearms. Among those who have spoken out against the YouTuber is Jameskii.

He tweeted targeting JustaMinx, alleging that she had interfered with police investigations. He wrote:

Jameskii's post against JustaMinx (Image via X)

Today, JustaMinx addressed Jameskii's allegations and dismissed them. She said:

"He said how I ruined the investigation, and I looked back through everything today and the other day, and the only thing I could find was the clip of him posting about me saying 'God forbid, wish he was dead.' Which at the time, not the right words but also at the same time, I did."

(Timestamp: 00:16:53)

The streamer continued:

"It's crazy because I knew Jameskii was involved with Twomad in the past, has spoken for victims in the past, but suddenly discredited my feelings, if that makes sense. It doesn't make sense. I don't know how to describe it."

For further context, this is the clip that Jameskii and others in the online community have been talking about:

Fans react to JustaMinx's clip

The clip of JustaMinx talking about the allegations against her involving Twomad naturally garnered a lot of mixed reactions from the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Jameskii's allegations against Twomad included that Muudea had attempted to "murder" him. He also accused him of engaging in pedophilia and rape.

For those curious about Muudea's death, the YouTuber allegedly passed away due to a drug overdose. However, toxicology reports are still pending, meaning the cause of death has yet to be officially declared.