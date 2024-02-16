"Show your proof lad" - JustaMinx responds to Jameskii's allegations following Twomad's death

Twitch streamer Becca "JustaMinx" is currently facing allegations involving late YouTuber Muudea "Twomad." Following Muudea's passing, Becca posted a tweet expressing her uncertainty about her emotions. Shortly after, another YouTuber, James "Jameskii," replied, alleging that JustaMinx had meddled in the investigations and had encouraged Muudea to take his own life:

Jameskii alleges that JustaMinx may have interfered with investigations

JustaMinx has responded to the allegations, noting that the only instance where she could have intervened is when she reported Muudea to the police for harassment directed towards her:

"The only way I could have interfered in investigations is the reports I made to the LAPD of him stalking/threatening me and mentioning other cases. Show your proof lad."

JustaMinx responds to the accusations against her

JustaMinx talks about Twomad days before his death

Twomad was one of the most polarizing figures in the content creation scene. Understandably, his passing has brought to light a multitude of allegations and truths about him, opening a Pandora's box of revelations.

Following JustaMinx's initial response to Jameskii, the streamer posted further pictures depicting the late YouTuber with guns (also alleged to have been from her lawsuit) and a screenshot of her call logs, depicting how Muudea allegedly tried calling her several times.

Here are a couple of the images:

JustaMinx shares images from her lawsuit against Muudea

Coincidentally, JustaMinx had discussed Muudea just a few days before the YouTuber's untimely passing. She said:

"I think he's just trying to cope because he has nothing left to live for, which I understand, 'cause he has nothing."

When one viewer commented hoping Muudea gets help, JustaMinx said this:

"'Sounds like revenge. Hope he gets help.' Sure. Sure, Starburst (name of the chatter), if you support rape and him holding a gun to her head. Yeah, I hope he gets up too."

Fans react to the post about JustaMinx and Twomad

JustaMinx's initial reaction has sparked mixed responses. For instance, Jameskii reposted her Twitch clip, suggesting that she tends to switch sides:

Jameskii doubles down on JustaMinx

Here are some other reactions:

Fans share mixed reactions to her response

Although Twomad's autopsy has been conducted, his death is still under investigation. Reports indicate the possibility of a drug overdose, but further examinations, such as toxicology tests, are pending completion.