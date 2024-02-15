Who is Jameskii? YouTuber calls Twomad a "rapist and a pedophile" following his death

The unexpected passing of YouTuber Muudea Sedik, known as "Twomad," has deeply shaken the online community. Despite his demise, Sedik's history of controversies remained evident. Shortly after reports of his death emerged, several creators came forward with serious allegations against him, sparking discussions within the community.

Among those who expressed their opinions against the late YouTuber and Twitch streamer was James "Jameskii," a Danish-American creator primarily known for his comedy and gaming content.

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of sexual assault and pedophilia.

What are the allegations against Twomad? YouTuber Jameskii posts allegations

Following the emergence of news regarding Twomad's unexpected passing, YouTuber and streamer Jameskii utilized his X profile to share a comprehensive update. In this statement, he made serious allegations against the deceased YouTuber, like issuing death threats.

According to James, Sedik allegedly made multiple attempts to harm him after James assisted the police in investigating some of Sedik's ongoing controversies. He wrote:

"Twomad was a rapist and a pedophile. Over the past few years he tried to murder me multiple times for helping the police & detectives in multiple states to investigate a lot of horrible things he's done."

He also added:

"Despite him trying to murder me and multiple innocent lives I've been trying to help law enforcement to make sure he's safe, doesn't get hurt and doesn't harm anybody."

Serious allegations made against Sedik (Image via X)

Another creator, Ross "Rubber Ross," corroborated this story, affirming that Jameskii was so concerned for his safety that he feared returning home after a TwitchCon event. This fear stemmed from Sedik allegedly knowing Jameskii's home address, leading to apprehension that he might attempt to cause harm:

"I witnessed first hand Twomads threats on James' life during TwitchCon. He couldn't even go home because he knew his address and was on route to Vegas after threats."

Rubber Ross corroborates James' story (Image via X)

Jameskii's post represents his initial thoughts on the matter. He has indicated that he plans to gather his thoughts and provide a more detailed update on the issue involving the late YouTuber.

How did Twomad die?

Not much has been confirmed regarding Sedik's death, with some reports suggesting a possible drug overdose. However, this information has yet to be officially confirmed. Reports have suggested the presence of "drug paraphernalia" at the scene of the incident.

Autopsy reports of the YouTuber have been completed by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office. However, toxicology reports are pending publication, indicating that the investigation into Sedik's death is ongoing. Typically, toxicology reports take four to six weeks to finalize.