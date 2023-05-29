"Acting like you're single online so sad, lonely guys donate money" - When Pokimane was accused of having a boyfriend

Imane "Pokimane," the popular Moroccan-Canadian streamer, is undeniably one of the most followed internet celebrities. Consequently, it is no surprise that fans and community members are always eager to uncover details about her private life.

During the summer of 2020, a particular incident became a viral topic. Daniel "Keemstar," another content creator, posted a tweet suggesting that the streamer had a boyfriend but portrayed herself as single online to gain financial support from her fans. He wrote:

"Imagine having a boyfriend but acting like you single online so sad lonely guys donate money to your twitch stream. That’s so fake & pathetic!"

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Imagine having a boyfriend but acting like you single online so sad lonely guys donate money to your twitch stream.



That’s so fake & pathetic! Imagine having a boyfriend but acting like you single online so sad lonely guys donate money to your twitch stream. That’s so fake & pathetic!

What happened when Keemstar called out Pokimane in 2020?

Given the circumstances, it is hardly surprising that Pokimane prefers to maintain a private life. During the mid-2020 feud between Keemstar and Pokimane, it appears that the former's tweet managed to provoke a significant response. In fact, his tweet contributed to the emergence of the trending hashtag #pokimaneboyfriend during that period.

Keemstar continued to post numerous tweets addressing the situation. Here are a few examples:

It wasn't just Keemstar who made such claims. In July 2020, controversial YouTuber LeafyIsHere uploaded a video making similar assertions about Pokimane. The video suggested that she had a boyfriend, which understandably sparked a wide range of reactions from her fans. In his now-deleted video, he said:

“If you ever happen to come across one of her big-time fans on your way to the grocery store or whatnot... be sure to remind them that she has a boyfriend, because I think that they would really love to hear that little piece of information.”

The drama didn't stop there. Keemstar took it a step further by uploading a video addressing the controversy, in which he asserted that the streamer had been exposed. However, it is worth noting that he did not provide concrete evidence to support his claims.

What did Pokimane say?

In a swift response to the drama, the streamer demonstrated her sense of humor by sarcastically sharing a photo of herself posing with a cardboard cutout of former US President Barack Obama, playfully insinuating that he was her boyfriend. She posted:

On August 19, she took to her platform and released a video titled "my apology," where she openly discussed certain choices she had made regarding her content. Regarding the boyfriend drama, she addressed the topic and said:

“I personally made the decision seven years ago when I got into streaming that I don’t want my personal life to be part of my content."

She continued:

"That’s what I’m going to stick by until I, or whoever I’m dating, at whatever time, decides otherwise.”

Since then, there has been mention of a particular individual named Kevin in relation to Imane's potential boyfriend. Kevin has made several appearances on her live streams, but neither has officially confirmed whether they are in a relationship.

Poll : 0 votes