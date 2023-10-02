"Adin loyal's about to kill me...": Kai Cenat tells YourRAGE that Adin Ross's fans hate him and his community

In a recent Twitch stream, Kai Cenat revealed that Adin Ross's fan base has no love for him or his community, causing quite a stir online. While on a Discord call with YourRAGE, the Streamer of the Year was talking about his off-screen dealings with Adin when the topic of fans being anti-Kai came up. Even YourRAGE seemed to agree that Adin Ross's fans did not like him.

As popular live streamers on their respective platforms, both Kai and Adin are giants in the industry, with tens of thousands of fans who regularly tune in to watch their streams. However, Kai Cenat seems to think that Ross' supporters neither like him nor his fans, and on a recent live stream said:

"Adin's loyal's about to kill me, they hate me already."

Does Adin Ross's fanbase hate Kai Cenat and his supporters? YourRAGE certainly thinks so

Josh "YourRAGE" recently joined FaZe Clan and signed a deal with Kick.com, the same platform that Adin Ross dominates. Josh, who has collaborated with the AMP members on numerous occasions, seemed to agree with Kai Cenat's assessment that Adin's fans hate him. YourRAGE even went on to state that they call Kai "monkey," a derogatory use of the term along racial lines:

"Oh yeah. They (Adin's fans) call you all type of monkeys. (laughs)"

The Twitch streamer brushed aside the comment, but Josh further talked about Ross's fans, saying he could not say who the community hates more between him and Kai:

"I don't know who they hate more, you or me. I think they just hate my community but they hate you (Kai Cenat)."

Timestamp 3:10:15

Kai added:

"They hate me, and my community."

YourRAGE reiterated:

"They hate my community, but they hate you as a person."

Social media reactions

The clip of their conversation was only recently shared on social media and has accrued quite a few reactions from fans. Here are some of the general reactions. While some agreed with the streamers in the video, others pushed back, saying there was no hate.

Social media wonders about the streamer beef (Image via X)

Adin Ross himself has been embroiled in a fair few controversies in the recent past. Last week, he caused a stir in the community after he defended Ice Poseidon's recent shenanigans by stating that the critics should be "hung on trees."