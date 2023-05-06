Adin Ross abruptly concludes his Japan trip because of "family emergency," fans react

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross has ended his trip to Japan earlier than planned amid reports indicating that he has to deal with a family issue back in America. Currently, there is no information available about the details of the emergency. The news was initially shared by Twitter user @ItsCitruss, who disclosed that Ross and his team had verified that they would depart from the country as soon as possible.
Ross has already conducted a couple of IRL streams in Tokyo and was slated to carry out another one later today. However, his schedule has been abruptly interrupted.
Fans share concerning messages following Adin Ross update
Adin Ross' visit to Japan had been generating significant interest, with the streamer already creating noteworthy moments that could be clipped and shared. Regrettably, there will be no more IRL streams from Japan, as Ross has had to cut short his trip and fly back to Miami.
One of Ross' fan update pages (@AdinUpdate) also verified the news by stating:
So far, neither of Ross' Twitter accounts has mentioned anything about the situation. Nevertheless, the update has caused anxiety among his followers, who have expressed their concern by sending him messages on Twitter.
Here are some notable reactions to the reports:
Some individuals, however, suggested that the situation might just be an excuse for Ross to avoid streaming. Nonetheless, this scenario seems improbable, as Ross would not travel back after spending only a few days in the country. One user remarked:
Some users also sarcastically drew parallels between Adin Ross' Japan trip and Logan Paul's infamous visit to the country a few years back.
For those who are out of the loop, Logan Paul found himself in deep trouble after filming a deceased person in Aokigahara, commonly referred to as the Suicide Forest. This was a violation of YouTube's guidelines.
Here are a couple of tweets referring to the incident:
Adin Ross has been one of the most contentious figures in recent times. He is embroiled in an ongoing feud with a few creators (Internet Anarchist, HasanAbi, and The ActMan) for purportedly making false claims of copyright infringement on videos.
During one of his IRL streams in Japan, he disputed the allegations, stating that there were many falsehoods being spread about him, and he plans to sue those individuals for defamation.