“Lot of lies around my name” - Adin Ross refutes copyright strike claims, says he’s going to “sue” people

Streamer Adin Ross has faced criticism for allegedly engaging in false copyright claims. YouTuber Internet Anarchist was the first to bring attention to this issue, claiming that he lost $8,000 in revenue as a result of Adin's actions. Adin has responded to these accusations by denying the claims and indicating that many falsehoods are being spread. Additionally, he stated that he intends to take legal action, potentially for defamation.

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has also spoken out against Adin's alleged copyright strikes and even offered to fund potential legal action. During his latest IRL stream in Japan, Adin responded by stating:

“Lot of lies around my name”

Adin Ross hits out against people accusing him of false copyright claims

Adin Ross has faced significant criticism recently from several creators, including HasanAbi, The ActMan, and Internet Anarchist, for his actions. In fact, Adin also responded to an update from Internet Anarchist and seemed to be laughing about the revenue loss he experienced earlier this week.

Among several developments since then is The ActMan's plan to create a video documenting Adin's alleged misconduct. Hasan has also hinted at getting in touch with lawyers.

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT ATTENTION! If you are a content creator that had a video copyright claimed by Adin Ross or iShowspeed through Thumb Media, Cardigan or something else then please reply to this with screenshots of the claim or feel free to DM me.



I must make preparations ATTENTION! If you are a content creator that had a video copyright claimed by Adin Ross or iShowspeed through Thumb Media, Cardigan or something else then please reply to this with screenshots of the claim or feel free to DM me.I must make preparations

AdinUpdate @AdinUpdate “I’ll see you in court. You stupid f*ck!”



HasanAbi claims Adin Ross falsely striked his YouTube video and is threatening to sue him over the matter.



“I’ll see you in court. You stupid f*ck!”HasanAbi claims Adin Ross falsely striked his YouTube video and is threatening to sue him over the matter. https://t.co/tAmQSYnliz

In his latest stream, however, Adin said:

"There's a certain situation around that bro. A lot of lies around my name specifically when I didn't do sh*t. But I'll speak when I can speak. Point is, I'm about to sue some motherf**kers. Motherf**kers are going to get sued. I have an uncle, a Jewish uncle and I called him, first thing, I'm like, 'Yo, I need you.' 'Alright, Imma drop my case.' He just got someone out of murder charge."

Here's what the online community said

Adin Ross is no stranger to controversy. The clip of his response to the recent allegations was shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, resulting in numerous reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

It is important to note that Adin Ross did not make the copyright claims directly; instead, agencies such as Thumb Media and Cardigan have been mentioned in connection with these claims.

These agencies have a history of issuing copyright strikes against videos featuring Adin and Darren "IShowSpeed." Last year, YouTuber JabroneyTV did a rather elaborative video essay on the situation as well.

Poll : 0 votes