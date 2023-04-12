Adin Ross addresses recent controversies, claims it was due to “insecurity and ego”

On April 11, popular streamer Adin Ross finally addressed the recent controversies surrounding him during a livestream on Nico "Sneako's" channel on Rumble. One of the controversies involved Adin stating (on March 31) that his preferred pronouns are "kill/them," which received heavy criticism from the online community. Adin refused to apologize and doubled down on his statement the following day (on April 1) instead.

In a conversation with Sneako and DJ Akademiks on the livestream, Adin revealed that his most recent outbursts were a result of an inflated ego and insecurity, as he remarked:

"It all started with insecurity and ego."

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess “it all started with insecurity & ego, i had a void in my heart…DJ Scheme told me… this is not you, whatever happened to working on yourself?”



Adin Ross speaks to Sneako & Akademiks about his recent controversies “it all started with insecurity & ego, i had a void in my heart…DJ Scheme told me… this is not you, whatever happened to working on yourself?”Adin Ross speaks to Sneako & Akademiks about his recent controversies https://t.co/gqgq3RmTg5

Adin Ross explains his recent freefall, says he was "depressed"

Due to his recent behavior and controversial livestreams, Adin Ross has been under criticism lately. YouTuber Patrick CC even made a video, titled "Adin Ross Will Never Change," where he asserted that the streamer is no longer concerned with changing his behavior since he's already financially secure for life.

Speaking about his behavior, Adin explained:

"Let me prove to people that I'm about to be on this new path, new journey, pick up where I left off on, and spreading love and not hate and that's what Kick needs right now, they need one of their faces from Kick to lead by example."

Adin acknowledged that he has been displaying negative energy for the past month or so, and disclosed that he has been dealing with depression every day to the point where it's been difficult for him to get out of bed. Adin stated that his internet persona is often viewed as snobbish and wealthy, but he clarified that this wasn't who he really is:

"I had a void in my heart and I fill that sh*t with a cup (referring to his lean addiction) and it's deeper than it sounds bro, it is. This sh*t is no f**king joke. It really makes you a different person."

The community reacts to Adin Ross' statements

Numerous Twitter users and fans of Adin Ross have left encouraging comments in response to Adin Ross's positive change in attitude. Here are some of the top comments:

Hunter Klaras @HunterKlaras @AdinUpdatess Why did Adin ended the stream dude got all mad at chat lol Adin got soft kinda and this is the dude want likes the tates and like trump btw I’m not dissing on trump @AdinUpdatess Why did Adin ended the stream dude got all mad at chat lol Adin got soft kinda and this is the dude want likes the tates and like trump btw I’m not dissing on trump

Adin recently shared that he had struggled with a lean addiction (a type of recreational drug), which resulted in him having significant health problems. However, he then stated his intention to stay clean and focus on working out once again.

