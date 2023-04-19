Adin Ross surprises the community by donating $14K to FaZe Clan fundraiser

Adin Ross is receiving widespread praise online after Youset "Apex," one of the co-founders of FaZe Clan, disclosed that the streamer made a donation of $14,000 towards a fundraiser hosted by the organization. As Ramadan drew to a close, FaZe Clan decided to raise funds for orphans and widows in Jordan.

Earlier, Apex had tagged Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and Adin Ross in a plea for assistance. After taking notice of the tweet, Ross decided to offer his assistance, which garnered positive comments from the online community.

Apex wrote:

"Thank youuuu @adinross for the $14,000. absolute legend. Gonna do way more than you know thank you bro so much."

What is the fundraiser about? Adin Ross helps FaZe Clan further target amount

Being one of the biggest gaming companies globally, FaZe Clan was able to raise more than $60,000 for charity last year, with the assistance of donors. This year, the organization has set its sights on supporting over 100 children and widows in Jordan.

Here's what FaZe Clan had to say about the fundraiser:

"In previous years, our company, FaZe Clan, and community members like yourself came together and we collectively raised over $60,000 to help orphans in need. We are trying to come together once again to sponsor up to 100 orphans this year!"

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan



Together, we can make a difference & take care of Orphans in Jordan.



Donate to a target amount and claim the free prize launchgood.com/fazeclan2023 As we enter the end of Ramadan we are encouraged to increase good, and @FaZeApex has created a fundraiser to do just thatTogether, we can make a difference & take care of Orphans in Jordan.Donate to a target amount and claim the free prize As we enter the end of Ramadan we are encouraged to increase good, and @FaZeApex has created a fundraiser to do just that ❤️Together, we can make a difference & take care of Orphans in Jordan.Donate to a target amount and claim the free prize 👉 launchgood.com/fazeclan2023 https://t.co/AJy9MIfT7H

The goal for this year's campaign is set at $48,000, and Adin Ross has made the largest donation towards it. $41,000 has been raised so far. It is unclear whether Trainwreckstv, who was also mentioned in Apex's tweet, donated to the cause.

The fundraiser will continue until May 9, 2023, providing ample time to achieve the set objective.

Here's what fans said

Adin Ross has frequently been embroiled in controversies. However, his recent contributions to the fundraiser have garnered widespread appreciation and positivity, motivating other donors to contribute to the cause.

Here are some reactions to his good deed:

Ye @clapyblapy @FaZeApex @FaZeClan @adinross @Trainwreckstv we need more people like you guys, where’s the people at now that try to cancel adin? 🤔 @FaZeApex @FaZeClan @adinross @Trainwreckstv we need more people like you guys, where’s the people at now that try to cancel adin? 🤔

Adin Ross recently joined Kick after receiving a permanent ban on Twitch. As per the platform's owner Trainwreckstv, Adin's contract is the most substantial ever signed by a streamer, surpassing even Ninja's record-breaking deal with Mixer ($30 million) and Nickmercs' deal with Twitch (amount unknown).

While there was no specific amount mentioned during the discussion, numerous reports suggest that Ross' contract could potentially be valued at $150 million. However, this figure is yet to be officially confirmed.

