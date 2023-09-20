Adin Ross set to potentially interview Kim Jong Un today: Everything you need to know about the livestream

Kick streamer Adin Ross has been going viral on social media after he claimed to have set up an interview with Kim Jong Un today, September 20. While many have expressed doubt whether he would be able to bring the actual North Korean leader on his broadcast, fans of the content creator are going gaga over a potential interview with the Supreme Commander.

It is not that unlikely for politicians to appear on livestreams, with US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez going viral for attending Twitch streams in the past. However, setting up an interview with the North Korean leader has naturally raised eyebrows concerning the legitimacy of Ross' claims.

Regardless, on September 19's stream, Adin confirmed that the interview was going to happen today, September 20. Read on to know more.

Date, time, and where to watch the Adin Ross interview with Kim Jong Un

Readers who are not regular watchers of the Kick streamer should know that the idea of talking to North Korea's leader did not originate this week. For context, in early September 2023, Stake.com — the online crypto casino that has connections to Kick.com — was hacked.

As a result, the website lost a lot of money, and a few weeks ago, its co-founder went on Adin Ross's stream. On it, he brought up the idea of the streamer going to North Korea, where the hackers are allegedly from, to talk to their leader and try to get the money back.

After laughing it away, Adin did warm up to the idea because it would be good content. On Monday, September 18, he revealed that he would be having Chris Brown and Kim Jong Un on his Kick stream this week.

Irrespective of whether the real Kim Jong Un appears on Adin Ross's stream, fans are quite excited at the prospect of the news going viral over social media. For those wondering when and where to watch the stream, one needs to tune in to Adin's official Kick channel at around 7:30 PM EST (Miami Time) today September 20 as per his latest announcement.