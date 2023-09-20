"Interview of the century!": Fans are going gaga over Adin Ross's "interview" with Kim Jong Un today on Kick

Fans of Kick streamer Adin Ross are understandably highly excited after it was announced on his last stream that North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un would be gracing Adin's stream today for an "interview." Of course, there are many who have clearly dismissed such a thing, but a substantial number of fans on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) have been posting about it with 100% certainty.

For context, on yesterday's stream, Ross confirmed that he would be talking to the North Korean today at 7:30 EST (Miami time), and that has clearly got a lot of viewers excited. One X user even called it the interview of the century, even wondering if the world leader would be up for some video game challenges:

"Adin Ross pulling off the interview of the century! Wonder if Kim Jong Un is up for some gaming challenges too."

Hype around today's Adin Ross and Kim Jong Un interview is at an all-time high, with Donald Trump Jr hacker also tweeting about it

Earlier this week, the Kick streamer revealed that he would have the North Korean leader on his stream within a couple of days, and it appears that he has kept his word. Obviously, many have been trolling Adin Ross too, considering how unlikely it is for a content creator to get hold of such a personality.

That said, on his latest stream on September 19, 2023, he claimed that the interview would take place at 7:30 EST, saying:

"Listen... Kim Jong Un is locked in (for) tomorrow's stream, at 7:30 Miami time. Okay?"

While it is difficult to believe that a live streamer will be interviewing the leader of the isolationist nation, notorious for being hard to talk to, fans of Adin Ross are clearly looking forward to the broadcast. With multiple streamer-focused social media accounts posting about it on X and other platforms, the hype appears to be at an all-time high.

Furthermore, the recently hacked Donald Trump Jr. account on X also posted about the interview, writing:

"This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked"

The hacker also tagged Adin in the thread, making it clear that the post was about the Kick interview.

With the news making waves on social media, fans are going gaga over the fact that their favorite creator is meeting Kim Jong Un. Here are a couple of more reactions from X:

Readers might be interested to know that Adin Ross's apparent interview with Kim Jong Un comes weeks after Kick CEO Eddie Craven floated the idea for the streamer to go to North Korea in order to ask the country's Supreme Leader to get their hacked money back.