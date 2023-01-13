Adin Ross "shoots his official shot" at Jenna Ortega, asks latter out for a "nice dinner"

On January 13, 2023, Twitch sensation Adin Ross took to Twitter to "officially" ask out Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. The former requested that the latter give him "one chance" to take her out for dinner.

The tweet quickly went viral on the social media platform, with the hashtag #adinxjenna receiving over 10,000 mentions. The streamer's tweet read:

"Shooting my official shoot at you @jennaortega #adinxjenna just give me one chance to take you out to some nice dinner"

"That's harassment? Yes or no?" - Adin Ross speaks about asking out Jenna Ortega during his livestream

Adin Ross tweeted the aforementioned update during a livestream on January 13. Shortly after posting it, the Florida native noticed that a few of his followers were asking him to delete his tweet. He responded by saying that he wanted to leave it up and that he "didn't care:"

"Like, you see how weird this chat is? You guys are pushing me, 'Do it! Do it! Do it!' and you guys are like, 'Delete it. L rizz.' I'm going to leave it up. I don't care! What's the worse that could possibly happen?"

Some viewers suggested that the tweet could be considered as "harassment." Ross was taken aback by this statement and turned to his audience for assistance:

"'Wait, that's harassment.' Wait, what?! Wait, chat! That's harassment? Yes or no? No? Yeah, I don't think it is, bro! You got to think about it. She's a very busy, very, very famous person. You know what I'm saying, chat? Ignore chat? Yeah, you're right. I'm going to ignore this chat."

The Twitch streamer claimed that he was simply "shooting his shot" and urged his fans to support him as he stated:

"I need y'all, like I said, go to this tweet and like and retweet and literally please reply with this hashtag, bro. Just reply to it, bro! Reply with this hashtag. That's all I'm asking, bro!"

Within 25 minutes, the hashtag of #adinxjenna was trending on Twitter. Adin Ross expressed his gratitude to his community, saying:

"All right, bro, look. We're going to let it do this thing, bro. I guess. We'll let it do its thing. All right? If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. We'll get there, if we get there, type s**t. But y'all riding for me, regardless, and I really appreciate that."

Fans react to Adin Ross asking out Jenna Ortega

The streamer's tweet garnered over 7,300 fan reactions in less than 12 hours, with several prominent figures responding to the tweet. Here's what they had to say:

Rulody @rulody @adinross @jennaortega If it works Adin all imma say is props to you bro @adinross @jennaortega If it works Adin all imma say is props to you bro

According to statistics released by Streams Charts, Adin Ross was named the fifth-most popular streamer in the fourth quarter of 2022. He currently has 7,261,040 followers and averages over 74k viewers per stream.

