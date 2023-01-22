Adin Ross surprises IShowSpeed with a life-sized Ronaldo figure on the latter's 18th birthday

YouTube streamer "IShowSpeed" was left ecstatic after receiving an actual life-sized Cristiano Ronaldo figurine from fellow streamer Adin Ross on the occasion of the former's 18th birthday.

The statue was around 6'2", which is pretty much the exact height of Ronaldo. Furthermore, Adin managed to procure a football signed by the Portuguese player, along with a certificate of authenticity.

This is, of course, not the first Ronaldo-signed item IShowSpeed has acquired. In November 2022, Ronaldo Jr. (the duo had been talking over Snapchat) gifted Darren an autographed Manchester United kit.

For those wondering, an autographed Ronaldo shirt or ball can range anywhere from a few hundred dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on the condition and significance of the article in question.

"This is the best birthday in the world" - IShowSpeed reacts to receiving a life-sized Ronaldo statue on his birthday

IShowSpeed's first step into adulthood was a rather pleasant one as he received a couple of Ronaldo-themed articles. First, a life-sized Ronaldo figurine followed by an authenticated signed football from the Portuguese.

Reacting to his first gift, the 18-year-old said:

"Oh my god! Ronaldo! Sui! Ronaldo for my birthday!"

After Adin Ross pointed out that the statue had the iconic Nike Mercurial Superfly boots, Darren exclaimed:

"Bro, chat, they gave him the CR7 shoes too. This is the best birthday in the world."

(Timestamp: 00:09:29)

As mentioned earlier, the figurine was not the only gift Darren got. Adin surprised the streamer with a football autographed by the Al-Nassr FC number seven. Reacting to it, the Ohio-born creator said:

"Bro, this is a Pele 1882 ball."

Confirming that it was indeed a ball signed by the Portuguese, Adin went on to show a certificate of authenticity. Adin asserted:

"No bro, it's real, look, that's his signature. Where is it? right here. I swear. His hands were on this ball. I promise you everything, he signed it. I promise you it's not fake. Look, there, a whole card, it's an authenticity card."

Fans give their reaction to the clip

IShowSpeed is among the most well-known fanatics of the former Manchester United player. Seeing him get the gifts that mean so much to him prompted many comments. Here are some of the reactions:

Fans share wholesome comments after seeing the clip (Image via Adin Live YouTube)

IShowSpeed was recently in Saudi Arabia to watch Ronaldo take on Messi's PSG. To read more about the story, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes