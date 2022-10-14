Twitch streamer AdrianahLee claims s*xual assault accusations would be taken more seriously if she were a man

Twitch star AdrianahLee made a controversial statement about s*xual assault on her latest stream. The streamer claimed that her accusations against fellow streamer CrazySlick last month would've been taken more seriously if she were a man.

Despite receiving an outpouring of support from the Twitch community, Adrianah's accusations were disputed. Many insinuated that she was using the situation to help grow her channel.

The streamer compared the negative reactions to a situation involving social media influencer Sienna Mae, who was accused of s*xually assaulting her ex-boyfriend and fellow influencer Jack Wright.

Adrianah claimed that Wright received overwhelming support from fans without facing the same backlash a woman would in the same situation. She stated:

"It's really discouraging, because even with the Sienna Mae thing, everyone supports the victim in that situation, who was also sleeping and got touched. Because for women, women don't want to support s*xual assault or harassment on any level if it's a guy or a girl."

AdrianahLee makes controversial claim about s*xual assault

AdrianahLee accused Twitch streamer CrazySlick of s*xual assault at a party. The allegations resurfaced during a broader argument about gambling on the platform.

The debate around gambling sparked a feud between slots streamer Trainwreck and OTK co-founder Mizkif. The former accused Mizkif, as well as Maya Higa and Mitch Jones, of orchestrating a cover-up of a s*xual assault committed by his friend and roommate CrazySlick.

Shortly after, AdrianahLee went live on stream to confirm that she was the victim of the misconduct in question. In the aftermath, Mizkif was placed on leave by OTK as the organization hired a third party to conduct an investigation. Adrianah received a lot of support on social media, but was also met with accusations of using the situation to "clout chase."

Discussing the negative backlash she has received on a recent broadcast, the streamer claimed that her case wouldn't have been questioned if she were a man. Adrianah lamented:

"At the end of the day, if I was a man in this situation, everyone would believe me and there wouldn't be questions, and I wouldn't be getting called a "clout wh*re" and whatever."

She compared the situation to one involving influencers Sienna Mae and Jack Wright. Mae was accused by Wright of groping him in his sleep while they were together, and AdrianahLee highlighted some of the parallels between the cases. She claimed that Wright didn't face the same backlash as her by virtue of being a man.

Although she used another example to help support her claim, AdrianahLee's take on the situation was seen as highly controversial.

