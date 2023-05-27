Aether Gazer is a new mobile game that many Android and iOS gamers might be interested in trying out. For those seeking more clarification, this title is an ARPG gacha game. It is currently only available on Android and iOS devices and has been localized in Chinese, English, French, German, and Japanese. Unfortunately, there was no PC port upon the game's initial launch outside of emulation.

This article will cover all launch rewards and other important details that gamers should know about this new title. If you want to play Aether Gazer, you can get it for free on App Store and Google Play. Several microtransactions exist for those interested in spending some cash on a mobile game.

Aether Gazer overview: Launch rewards for this new ARPG gacha game designed for mobile devices

The official launch trailer for Aether Gazer can be seen in the above video. It briefly shows some combat before showing how it was released on May 23, 2023. There are launch rewards to help ease players into the game, so here's a list of freebies from the pre-registration milestones:

20,000x Ain Soph Coin

300x Divine Factor

11x Battle Record T3

30x Modifier Scan Voucher

1x Limited Outfit of Tidal Song Poseidon

1x In-game Sticker

Those who log in for 14 separate days will also be able to receive the following:

20x Modifier Scan Voucher

20x Functor Scan Voucher

6x A-Grade Modifiers

The Scan Vouchers are the gacha currency you use to get new characters. Also, anybody who gets past Level 60 will receive the 5-star Functor: Elves - Galadriel and 150x Intel of Verthandi. If you're an Administrator, you can get the 5-star Functor: Shikigami - Aosaginohi, as well as an outfit tied to A-Grade Modifier Drifting Flurry - Leviathon.

Details about this new ARPG gacha game

A screenshot of in-game combat (Image via Yostar Games)

ARPG stands for Action Role-Playing Game, which means there is a mix of action and RPG elements in this gacha game. Aether Gazer uses Unity 3D graphics and has some futuristic themes tied to sci-fi.

Combat-wise, you control a character in the open-world overworld and have several attack options at your disposal (on the bottom right of the screen). Players can roll around and choose to engage with foes whenever they want.

The new limited-time character (Image via Yostar Games)

The launching Character Scan available at the start features a limited-time unit known as Shrinri - Tsukuyomi. She's an S-Grade Modifier who uses the Thunder element, so anybody interested in her gameplay or design might be interested in trying to pull her from the gacha. Her banner will end on June 6, 2023.

Xiamen Yongshi is a development team behind Aether Gazer. Some mobile gamers might know them as the team behind the popular Azur Lane. Yostar Games is also a publisher and developer behind this new title.

Poll : 0 votes