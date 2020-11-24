Ahead of PUBG Mobile's probable India return, government bans 8 more games

In a significant move, the Government of India has banned 43 apps and games under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This is not the first time suspensions have been imposed on applications of Chinese origin.
In June, the government had banned 59 applications, while in a second wave in September, more than 118 applications, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, were barred.
The official press release said:
"This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs."
As PUBG Mobile gears up for probable India return, government bans eight more games
The government's move has come when PUBG Mobile is set to make a comeback in the country after more than two months. PUBG Corporation had announced a special Indian version to cater to the needs and preferences of local players. Apart from this, the company had also disclosed its plans to set up a subsidiary in India.
They have now officially registered PUBG India as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
The list of 43 applications includes eight games:
- Identity V
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
- BoxStar (Early Access)
- Heroes Evolved
- Happy Fish
- Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
- Munchkin Match: magic home building
- Conquista Online II
Also read: Unverified PUBG Mobile Indian version pre-registration page shows “unavailable” button on TapTap Store, gets over 400k followers
The other apps that were banned are:
- AliSuppliers Mobile App
- Alibaba Workbench
- AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
- Alipay Cashier
- Lalamove India - Delivery App
- Drive with Lalamove India
- Snack Video
- CamCard - Business Card Reader
- CamCard - BCR (Western)
- Soul- Follow the soul to find you
- Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
- Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
- WeDate-Dating App
- Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
- Adore App
- TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
- TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
- ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
- DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
- AsianDate: find Asian singles
- FlirtWish: chat with singles
- Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
- Tubit: Live Streams
- WeWorkChina
- First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
- Rela - Lesbian Social Network
- Cashier Wallet
- MangoTV
- MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
- WeTV - TV version
- WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
- WeTV Lite
- Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
- Taobao Live
- DingTalk
Also read: What is the Lightweight Installation Function in PUBG Mobile that has decreased the game’s size to 610 MB?Published 24 Nov 2020, 17:57 IST