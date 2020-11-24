Ahead of PUBG Mobile's probable India return, government bans 8 more games

In a significant move, the Government of India has banned 43 apps and games under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This is not the first time suspensions have been imposed on applications of Chinese origin.

In June, the government had banned 59 applications, while in a second wave in September, more than 118 applications, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, were barred.

The official press release said:

"This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs."

Govt of India blocks 43 mobile apps from accessing by users in India, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Action taken based on inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security & public order. pic.twitter.com/ACVffY3SKF — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

The government's move has come when PUBG Mobile is set to make a comeback in the country after more than two months. PUBG Corporation had announced a special Indian version to cater to the needs and preferences of local players. Apart from this, the company had also disclosed its plans to set up a subsidiary in India.

The official release from the MEITY

They have now officially registered PUBG India as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The list of 43 applications includes eight games:

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II

The other apps that were banned are:

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India - Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard - Business Card Reader

CamCard - BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela - Lesbian Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV - TV version

WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

