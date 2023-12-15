"Ain't that deep": GTA 6 fans react as Tim Pool claims women are too weak to be the game's protagonist

A recent clip of conservative podcaster Tim Pool, where he claimed not to be interested in using a female protagonist in GTA 6, is going viral. The game's trailer dropped earlier this month after it was leaked a day early on X (formerly Twitter). While the trailer had a lot of big reveals, the main talking point for fans was the introduction of female protagonist Lucia as one of the first playable characters.

A lot of people had a problem with Lucia's reveal, including Pool, who went on record claiming he does not see himself playing as a female character in a game like Grand Theft Auto because he believes "average women" cannot knock down an "average guy" in real life.

"Like, this lady is going to run up to a random guy on the street and punch him, and he is going to go down? No, come on! If your average woman runs up to your average guy and swings her fists at him, it's not going to hurt him. I mean, it will hurt a little bit, but it's not going to put him down."

The take has received a lot of backlash from GTA 6 fans, with one user replying with:

"It ain't that deep my guy, it's GTA"

"I don't want to play a female character": Tim Pool gives his opinion on GTA 6 having a female protagonist

Tim Pool, known for his controversial take on gender roles, had this to say about GTA 6 having a female protagonist:

"You are running around punching and beating people, shooting people and stealing cars. Yeah. Personally, I don't want to play a female character. I don't know if it really matters, but, it is kind of weird in my mind. You can tell me that I am wrong, but that is how I feel."

Pool then claimed that since average women are not as strong as average men, the usual Grand Theft Auto formula of having to beat up pedestrians won't work. The conservative commentator said:

"My point is, okay you play as this character. You run up and punch a random guy, and he just clocks you in the face one time and you go down. Wasted! You lose all of your HP instantly, and then you wake up outside the hospital."

The clip of Pool saying these things has gone viral on social media, and fans are eager to see Rockstar Games responding to his claims. Here are some general reactions to the comments:

GTA 6 is possibly one of the most anticipated games of all time, with its trailer already breaking records with more than a year until release.