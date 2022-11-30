HasanAbi calls out YouTuber Tim Pool for platforming Kanye West

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" lambasted YouTuber Tim Pool on November 29 for hosting Kanye West, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Nick Fuentes, all of whom have been involved in controversies recently.

Tim Pool's podcast "Timcast IRL" is among the largest podcast shows on YouTube, with over 1.4 million subscribers. His most recent stream featuring the aforementioned guests was uploaded on November 28 and has since garnered over 1.2 million views.

Reacting to the controversial panel, popular political commentator HasanAbi called out Pool for platforming the trio in a series of tweets. He exclaimed:

"supposed "centrist" time pool is currently hosting kanye west, neonazi nick fuentes and p*edo defender milo yiannopolis on his show. i wish i was making this up."

HasanAbi criticizes Tim Pool for his interview with Kanye West and co.

Earlier this year, Kanye West faced a barrage of criticism after flaunting a "White Lives Matter" shirt. Furthermore, he has also made statements that were considered anti-Semitic, causing him to get canceled online.

Since the controversy surfaced, Tim Pool has become the first content creator to platform Kanye West, also known as Ye. Seeing this, HasanAbi, who has previously criticized Kanye for his misdemeanor, spoke out through Twitter. Reacting to the podcast, he said:

"kanye west started off immediately by saying he's falsely labeled anti semitic because he's said the truth about there being lots of jews in banks and hollywood."

HasanAbi also criticized Tim Pool for fuelling Kanye's ambition to run for the US Presidentship. He posted:

"tim pool told kanye "his run for president be good for the black vote" which demonstrates how much he knows about politics."

Hasan noted that 21 minutes into the stream, Kanye stormed out of the studio after Cook refused to identify the corporate press as Jews.

The streamer tweeted:

Fans react to Hasan's tweets

Hasan is no stranger when it comes to calling out people who have expressed controversial statements. After his post, fans took to the replies to comment on the podcast. Here are some of the notable ones:

Vaush @VaushV @hasanthehun Hey I’ve been in there, it must be really bad @hasanthehun Hey I’ve been in there, it must be really bad

John Willow @JohnathonWillow



You humiliate yourself every time you talk Hasan. @hasanthehun They literally stormed off angry because he was disagreeing with them lmaooYou humiliate yourself every time you talk Hasan. @hasanthehun They literally stormed off angry because he was disagreeing with them lmaoo You humiliate yourself every time you talk Hasan.

augustschild @augustschild1 @hasanthehun actual photo of ye and entourage leaving in a huff: @hasanthehun actual photo of ye and entourage leaving in a huff: https://t.co/7skRekjrkJ

Destinee Cain @DestineePanic @hasanthehun The energy in that room must be crazy lmao @hasanthehun The energy in that room must be crazy lmao

John Hawkins @johnhawkinsrwn @hasanthehun Journalists are supposed to talk to and report on people in the news and if agreeing with them on everything is a prerequisite, then whatever it is, it's not journalism. @hasanthehun Journalists are supposed to talk to and report on people in the news and if agreeing with them on everything is a prerequisite, then whatever it is, it's not journalism.

Kanye West wasn't the only one to leave the podcast. Moments after exiting, Yiannopoulos and Fuentes were also seen following the rapper to the exit. The duo have come under scrutiny after making controversial statements.

Caleb Hull @CalebJHull Here's Nick Fuentes denying that the Holocaust happened.



Him and his followers are scum of the earth and their bad faith, anti-Semitic attacks should be shot down by the entire conservative movement. Here's Nick Fuentes denying that the Holocaust happened. Him and his followers are scum of the earth and their bad faith, anti-Semitic attacks should be shot down by the entire conservative movement. https://t.co/7wJ9S7Q6zv

While Yiannopoulos has allegedly advocated for pedophilia in the past, Fuentes has reportedly been vocal about denying the events of the Holocaust.

