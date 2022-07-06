"All game elements are completed": Forspoken's release date pushed back to 2023

There is unfortunate news for fans who were excited for Square Enix’s Forspoken, as the title has received yet another release date change. Earlier in 2022, it was pushed back to October of the same year, but the development team has now pushed the release date even further.

The game is currently slated for a January 2023 release, but the developers clarified that all of the game's elements are complete, and that it just requires final polishing and refining. The official tweet states:

“All game elements are now complete, and development is in its final polishing phase.”

Forspoken pushed back from October 2022 to January 2023

The news was announced through their official Twitter handle earlier this morning, informing fans that the game is doing well, but it still needs more time before it can be released to the public:

“As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken to January 24, 2023.”

Fortunately, fans likely won’t have to wait too long before they receive more information on what is currently happening with the game. In the same tweet, the social media team for Square Enix's upcoming game said that further details will be revealed in the near future.

“We would like to thank you for your continued support and patience on this journey. Your excitement for the game inspires us every day and we cannot wait to share more about Forspoken with you later this Summer!”

As per their tweet, fans can expect more details later this summer, but there are no confirmed reasons for the delay in the game's release. The developers are clearly excited to release the title, but have kindly asked for their fans to be patient.

Originally revealed as Project Athia, the game stars Frey Holland as the main protagonist, who goes from living in New York to being transported to the world of Athia. She seems to have gained magical powers in this strange realm and can resist a magical storm called The Break that regular citizens cannot survive.

In a style similar to the isekai genre of anime, the main protagonist finds herself in a new world, and simply wants to get back to her own home in New York. Originally intended for a May 2022 release, it was initially pushed to October 11, 2022, and has now received what should be its final delay. Forspoken is currently expected to release on January 24, 2023, for both PlayStation 5 and PC.

