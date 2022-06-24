All malfunctioning ATMs in Call of Duty Warzone

Now that Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone has begun, many gamers are digging their teeth into some new features. Most are quality of life changes and a couple of new weapons, but one of the more intriguing new features is Golden Plunder.

This is basically a more intense version of regular Plunder. To reach the money limit quickly, users must know where the broken ATMs are on the map. Nobody wants to be caught wandering the map aimlessly.

New features on Warzone allow players to get money in Golden Plunder

Firstly, Golden Plunder is exclusive to Caldera, so looking for it on other Warzone maps is no use. The big difference between Golden Plunder and its regular version is that users need to rack up $5 mil to win the game.

The locations of all the broken ATMs on Caldera are as follows:

There are two on Beachhead. One is on the coast North of Sub Pean, and the other is by Runway.

There are another two in the Capital. One is on the coast towards the South, while the other is by the Resort.

One is in the middle of the Docks.

One is on top of the Peak.

One is off the coast of the Runway in the direction of the Peak.

One is off the coast of the Power Plant and headed towards the Capital.

One is in Arsenal in between the bunkers south of the military shipyard.

One lies in between the Lagoon and Storage Town.

One is on the Airfield inside one of the buildings by the Runway.

The last one is in the Ruins in the middle of the Village and the Dig Site.

Golden Plunder can only be played on Caldera (Image via Activision)

Just because a Warzone gamer knows where the broken ATMs are, though, doesn’t mean they can raid them at any time. Broken ATMs cycle on and off between being operational and malfunctioning.

Players need to keep an eye on the minimap to determine whether an ATM is good to raid. Operational ATMs will show up as money signs with two arrows pointing their way. If the ATM isn’t working, this icon won’t appear.

Once an ATM has been looted in Warzone, likely, it won’t light up again for a very long time. Therefore, it’s wise to get the money and get out of there.

Gamers want to constantly be looking for opportunities to get money in Golden Plunder, so there is no use wasting time around an ATM that’s already been used up.

