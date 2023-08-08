All Ranked mode changes in Apex Legends Season 18

Many new and exciting tweaks are being introduced to Apex Legends with Season 18, nicknamed Ressurection. Revenant is being revamped to be more viable in competitive matches as well as to enhance the player experience. Various weapons, including Spitfire, Mastiff, all SMGs, Charge Rifle, and more, are also being adjusted to balance out the gameplay.

The ranked system of the battle royale game is also being adjusted, with changes mainly being made to the LP (Ladder Points) table. This article will cover all the changes being made to the competitive game mode.

What are the changes Apex Legends Ranked Mode is receiving with Season 18?

In the latest Apex Legends update, the Ranked Mode has received a few important changes that will adjust the overall LP players gain. This affects ranked players who are placed in Diamond and higher only. The updated Ladder Points table is as follows:

Placement S17 S18 S18 Diamond+ 1 200 150 150 2 175 100 100 3 150 85 85 4 125 70 70 5 100 55 55 6 80 40 40 7 60 25 25 8 40 10 10 9 24 0 0 10 20 0 0 11 -25 -30 -45 12 -25 -30 -45 13 -25 -30 -45 14 -35 -50 -75 15 -35 -50 -75 16 -35 -50 -75 17 -35 -50 -75 18 -35 -50 -75 19 -35 -50 -75 20 -35 -50 -75

The table above compares the amount of LP players used to receive in the previous Season 17 to how much LP players will receive from Season 18 onwards.

In summary, it will be much harder for players in ranks higher than Diamond to progress in the competitive game as the total LP gain has been decreased, whereas the total LP loss has been increased. As per the developers:

"In our attempt to reduce the Master spike, we identified the need to instead reduce the overall points given within the whole system. Instead of bumping as planned, we took a different approach and reduced placement scores to make eliminations more valuable when compared to the now lowered placement score."

Furthermore, the Elimination bonus will be exempted for certain players with their MMR and LP mismatched, with the value set to increase based on the player's MMR. This has been done not to let players drift their LP further away from their MMR, which will create problems for matchmaking.

Season 18 of Apex Legends launched today, August 8, 2023, with a new Battle Pass, revamped Revenant, major changes to weapons, tweaks to the ring, and more. Many bugs have also been fixed with the new update.

The update is currently live on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.